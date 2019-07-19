Make The Best Of A Day In Matunga: Here's How To Carpe A Diem When Here

Yes, the one you’ve seen all over the ‘gram. Before you cry “BUT THAT’S DADAR!”, there’s one in Matunga, too! There’s flowers of every single kind, varieties beyond the usual roses and marigolds. Expect to find Chinese orchids, hyacinths, and well, rampant botanical bounty. It opens at an ungodly hour - 4 AM - and winds up by 8 AM. Head here if you’re a photographer, or for the love of experiencing Mumbai's legendary “bustle” firsthand. Long before most of the city has even woken up. Rumour has it that over 500 kgs of flowers are sold here in a single day. We’re sure your trip there will change that number to 501 kgs, if you know what we mean. *Wink*

