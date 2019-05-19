Right Here, Right Now: The 411 On Cool Things To Do in Malad

img-gallery-featured

Shortcut

Found yourself in the ‘burbs, wondering how to kill time? Leave it to us. Here’s a list of things we think you’ve got to do in Malad.


Jain Sabkuchh Food Plaza

Easily one of the best chaat spots in Malad, this one may come off a tad bit pricey, but you can be rest assured that the chaat’s worth it. The pani puri water is always perfectly cold, made using mineral water, and consistently delicious. Apart from the chaats, don’t miss the pao bhaji here.

Cost for 2: INR 500


Casual Dining

Jain Subkuchh Food Plaza

4.0

Subkuchh Complex, Near Inorbit Mall, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

image-map-default

No Escape Mystery Room

In the vicinity with a group? Head here! This is arguably the best way to spend an hour. Never been to an Escape Room before? Let the team know and they’ll let you know which Escape mission is the easiest.

Cost for 1: INR 600/hour

Gaming Zone

No Escape

4.4

Linkway Estate, G-16, Near Bata Showroom, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Flag’s

An icon in this part of the ‘burbs, Flag’s is a huge establishment with a huge range of veg-only food. What’s more, they’re Jain-friendly, and we’re sure you’ll have delicious options within every type of cuisine. Yup, every type of cuisine, they've got the usual North Indian, Mughlai, Italian fare, but also Mexican, Thai, Burmese and well, there's even a vegetarian Paella.

Cost for 2: INR 1,200

Casual Dining

Flag's

4.2

Asian CHS, Near Liberty Garden, BJ Patel Road, Malad West, Mumbai

image-map-default

The Stadium Bar

Ever wish you could chill at Wankhede, when there’s no matches being played there? This themed spot is designed to look just like the inside of a stadium. You’ve got to head here to see what we mean! Make your way here if you prefer a laidback, lounge-y ambience with a twist. And a great DJ, to boot.

Cost for 2: INR 1,850

Lounges

The Stadium Bar

DLH Park, 3rd Floor, SV Road, Goregaon West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Manori Beach

If you’ve got the whole day to spare, consider heading to Manori! A 15-minute ferry ride away from Marve jetty, Manori is a coastal hamlet that’s reminiscent of Goa (yes, it’s a tall claim, but hear us out) - it’s got a nice beach, loads of fresh seafood/Konkani restaurants, and lots of tiny lanes dotted with colourful homes and Churches. If you decide to spend a night here, there’s quite a few resorts/homestays too!

The ferry ride will cost you no more than INR 20.

Other

Manori

Manori, Mumbai

image-map-default

    Sunset at the InOrbit Garden

    If you’ve decided to stay close to the malls, we suggest heading over to the garden that’s right behind InOrbit mall. It’s a bit of a mini trek upwards, but the view is sublime. Walk right up once you enter, and then to the right when you see a fork. There’s a spot where you can sit and watch the sunset, and it’s always airy! #HiddenGemAlert

    Parks

    BMC Forest Theme Garden

    4.2

    Behind Inorbit Mall, Malad West, Mumbai

    image-map-default