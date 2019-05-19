Right Here, Right Now: The 411 On Cool Things To Do in Malad

If you’ve got the whole day to spare, consider heading to Manori! A 15-minute ferry ride away from Marve jetty, Manori is a coastal hamlet that’s reminiscent of Goa (yes, it’s a tall claim, but hear us out) - it’s got a nice beach, loads of fresh seafood/Konkani restaurants, and lots of tiny lanes dotted with colourful homes and Churches. If you decide to spend a night here, there’s quite a few resorts/homestays too!

The ferry ride will cost you no more than INR 20.




