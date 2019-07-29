Fun Things To Do Beyond Shopping

Smaaash at the Seawoods Grand Central is located on the 2nd floor. This location isn't as extensive as its Lower Parel cousin, but still has plenty of options to keep you entertained for a few hours. There's bowling, cricket, vertigo, finger coaster, dance off, Jurassic escape, smart arcade and pool among others. Psst! We hear they have a whole host of nostalgic favourites, if you're looking to unleash your inner kid and re-live your childhood.