The Golden Triangle: A Decor Store In Byculla Is Pure Awesomeness

I visited The Golden Triangle for the masterclass by Trumatter. The store is so tastefully designed and styled. It’s a home to artefacts, furniture, decorative lights and so much more sourced from around the globe. The blend of vintage and modern decor is beyond stunning. The accent chairs/sofas, floor lamps, and vases are not to be missed! You can also spot some pretty artefacts from Bali and Europe. They have an exclusive corner with beautifully carved idols from Jaipur. If you are a decor enthusiast, this gorgeous place a must visit!!