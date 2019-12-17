Get Your Hands On This New Organic Green Tea In Moroccan, Mint Or Tulsi Flavors!

Typhoo, a brand famous for it's Luxurious and healthy was has introduced a new range of organic teas! These teas are Organic certified by SGS India and USDA Organic. Each box consists of 25 sachets. The new range includes: Refreshing Green Tea MOROCCAN MINT:- This is a green tea Highly recommended for beginners or for someone who hates the bitter taste of green tea but still wants to avail the green tea benefits. The bitter taste here is overcome by the mint flavour. The mint taste is very relaxing and refreshing. Supporting Green Tea TULSI:- This tea is everyone beginners or long-time Tea drinker. The taste here according to me was neutral but the tulsi fragrance here was quite present. The benefits of tulsi in green tea is quite a healthy combo. Pure Natural Green Tea PURE:- Lovely Organic green tea, has a bitter taste but this is for those who want to drink the green as it is.