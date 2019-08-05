This Beautiful Weather Calls Out For Romantic Date At Breeze Lounge!

Rooftop, beautiful view of Powai lake, background Music, delicious food and the perfect ambience defines "Breeze". Absolutely in love with this place Ambience: My first visit was for dinner and I really love blue and white theme, which makes this place more beautiful with a perfect view of Powai lake. This time I went for lunch and trust me it looks beautiful in the day time too. Food Mocktail: Mango Frozen Ice love Pink Dream: a strawberry drink with topical fruit and cream. Starters: Cheese Chilly Balls is a fresh mixture of three cheese and paneer ball served with chilly Mayo. Taco Bowl is a tortilla bowl which is filled with a zesty peppercorn shredded iceberg beans filling and topped with salsa and sour cream. Main course: Grilled Paneer Steak: Fresh herb marinated grilled paneer steak with peppercorn sauce and sautéed vegetables. Dessert: Lucious ice cream combination of vanilla and chocolate.