This New Homegrown Brand Really Knows How To Dish It Out

Ware Innovations is a design studio with a strong philosophy: to explore different materials & create well-made products with strong detailing and unique form. Having a very hands-on approach, the whole process of designing, prototyping and production happens within their studio in Mumbai. Their collection is colourful yet understated with a bit of oomph. The best part? You can pick up different pieces from their collection and yet seamlessly combine them together for your next Instagram shot. I particularly love their starter dishes, serve ware (hint- the Lunar Dinner Set) and their mugs. Found by Yogita Agrawal, an award-winning industrial designer from Parsons School of Design in 2016, the studio attempts to bring a taste of the designer-maker culture from New York to Mumbai. Their products are available on a variety of platforms; on their website and other online stores such as Paper Planes and House of Things. Want to check the collection hands-on? You can always drop by the design studio for a better understanding of their processes and even meet the team! If pottery is what gets your heart singing, then you should definitely give them a follow on IG since they also keep conducting pottery workshops from time to time!