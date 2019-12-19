Ware Innovations is a design studio with a strong philosophy: to explore different materials & create well-made products with strong detailing and unique form. Having a very hands-on approach, the whole process of designing, prototyping and production happens within their studio in Mumbai. Their collection is colourful yet understated with a bit of oomph. The best part? You can pick up different pieces from their collection and yet seamlessly combine them together for your next Instagram shot. I particularly love their starter dishes, serve ware (hint- the Lunar Dinner Set) and their mugs. Found by Yogita Agrawal, an award-winning industrial designer from Parsons School of Design in 2016, the studio attempts to bring a taste of the designer-maker culture from New York to Mumbai. Their products are available on a variety of platforms; on their website and other online stores such as Paper Planes and House of Things. Want to check the collection hands-on? You can always drop by the design studio for a better understanding of their processes and even meet the team! If pottery is what gets your heart singing, then you should definitely give them a follow on IG since they also keep conducting pottery workshops from time to time!
This New Homegrown Brand Really Knows How To Dish It Out
The price range is slightly on the higher end, but given the amount of thought and dedication that goes into handcrafting each piece, it is definitely money well spent!
