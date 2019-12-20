Attending An Event? This Chic Label Will Sort You Out With Its Ethnic And Fusion Range

We found you a one-stop shop for amazing prints, sharp cuts and beautiful motifs-Timannya by Purvi is Andheri’s pride.

It's a luxury label for ethnic wear, started in 1999. Founded by Purvi Alimchandani, it is home to a range of dresses, kurtas, jackets and more. The store is huge and gives you room to make a choice. We loved a kurta dress, priced at INR 4,500. It may burn a hole in our pockets but we’d take the compliments over sulking. Their kurtas start at INR 2,000, heavy suits at INR 4,500, wedding collection at INR 7,000 and they even have ethnic jackets with a lot of embroidery work starting at INR 9,000. It’s one of those labels you’ll carefully keep in your wardrobe, waiting to take it out for a special event.