Made For All: This Unisex Label Takes Gender Tags Off Kids' Lifestyle

Pop Goes The Art is an online store and label that makes unisex products for lifestyle, decor and linens for the little ones. Beautifully styled and designed, we find their aesthetic is surprisingly grown-up for a children's brand.

They've got journals and diaries for memory keeping because who doesn't want a real-life keepsake of their kids' milestones? There's flashcards and playing cards too, that reminds us that founder Nidhi Karnavat Chopra has experience in working with education and mass media. For the adults, there's decor items for the nursery in adorable patterns and designs too.

If you're looking to support a local brand, plus you appreciate their aesthetic and non-gender conforming motto that's big on equality, go ahead and check out their online store.

Prices for journals like the My Big Book Of Firsts start at INR 2,600, photo cushion cover at INR 2,000, flash cards at INR 1,650. We know these are on the steeper side of the spectrum, but they make for wonderful and unique gifts.