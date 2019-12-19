Ethnic Yet Modern: This Contemporary Apparel Brand Is What You Need To Check Out

Calling itself a brand that has an Indian soul, Untung has designs that are minimal and clean, making all their apparel versatile. Combining the best of both worlds, it blends Indian styles with contemporary aesthetics, so you can sway easily from AM to PM clothing without a care in the world.

We love the fact that the brand believes in launching fresh designs every month, keeping it exclusive, and making limited pieces of clothing for all of their designs. Set up in bright colours and vibrant hues, the brand is affordable and stylish, making it easy to opt for occasion wear or casual wear in the same breath.

Take your pick from dresses, jumpsuits, kurtis, tunics, shirts, tops, bottoms and even shrugs.

We love their printed jumpsuits, gathered dresses and their cape dress with embroidery.

The price range varies from INR 899 to INR 2,499.