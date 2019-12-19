Untung, a homegrown contemporary womenswear brand, bridges the gap between ethnic and western design sensibilities. Read to know more.
Ethnic Yet Modern: This Contemporary Apparel Brand Is What You Need To Check Out
- Available on LBB Shop
Shortcut
Untung, a homegrown contemporary womenswear brand, bridges the gap between ethnic and western design sensibilities. Read to know more.
What Makes It Awesome
Calling itself a brand that has an Indian soul, Untung has designs that are minimal and clean, making all their apparel versatile. Combining the best of both worlds, it blends Indian styles with contemporary aesthetics, so you can sway easily from AM to PM clothing without a care in the world.
We love the fact that the brand believes in launching fresh designs every month, keeping it exclusive, and making limited pieces of clothing for all of their designs. Set up in bright colours and vibrant hues, the brand is affordable and stylish, making it easy to opt for occasion wear or casual wear in the same breath.
Take your pick from dresses, jumpsuits, kurtis, tunics, shirts, tops, bottoms and even shrugs.
We love their printed jumpsuits, gathered dresses and their cape dress with embroidery.
The price range varies from INR 899 to INR 2,499.
Pro-Tip
They have an interesting range of jewellery too, so you can pair them with some of their own outfits, perfect for any occasion.
- Available on LBB Shop
Comments (0)