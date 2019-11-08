Vama's At Navi Mumbai Has All The Blouses You Need

Vama’s is an unassuming store when you’re walking by, but a quick glance makes it clear that this is one of those stores you’ve got to bookmark! You ever wish you had multiple blouse options for each of your sarees? Well, we’re here to tell you that we basically found a store that’s for blouses. This Vashi treasure trove has blouses in every cut, colour, size and design possible, and if you’re trying to experiment with your looks (contrast blouses? Sequinned blouses? Sultry sleeveless numbers?), Vama’s will totally have you covered. The range starts at INR 399, and goes up to INR 1299, and we think it’s completely haul-friendly. So when are you heading here?