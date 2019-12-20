Vraj:Bhoomi Is Giving Heritage Fabrics A Chic Makeover

If it's Boho-Chic, we're interested. That's why Vraj:Bhoomi instantly caught our eye. The beautiful branding's a huge plus, too! Another predominantly sustainable brand, Vraj:Bhoomi has a fairly vast collection - upholstery, women's and men's wear, footwear for both the sexes, and some home decor, in the form of Ajrakh buntings, cloth hangers and cocktail napkins.

We love the innovative use of traditional fabrics, and the fact that the products look so polished and well, chic. Their focus is mainly on Ajrakh as a heritage cloth. Their style is simple, timeless and relaxed, and every piece is lovingly handmade. They have loads of chic collections like Turaz, Upturn and Tula.

The prices are a little high - the range starts at INR 290 for the simple ajrakh buntings, and can go up to INR 5,600 as well for the elegant sarees. All in all, we know ya'll are gonna love this brand, and their aesthetic!