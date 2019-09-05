Where To Watch Movies For Free in Mumbai

When we want to chase the blues away, we head to this French centre in New Marine Lines in the evening.

Expect To Watch



Alliance Francaise screens both classic and contemporary French cinema with English subtitles.We’ve loved their screenings, which have included comedies such as The Nine Month Stretch, a comedy about a woman pregnant with the child of a convicted murderer, as well as Yves Klein, La Revolution Bleu, an evocative documentary about the French artist.

Reel Reality



The venue can accommodate around 70 people and has strong air conditioning, so bring a shawl or jacket.

Timings: Look out for film festivals and regular screenings