When we’re tired of paying exorbitant amounts at the local cineplex, or when we want to see something out of the ordinary without investing in a Netflix or Amazon Prime account — we know where to head. Here are our favourite venues to get some of that cinema magic — for free.
Where To Watch Movies For Free in Mumbai
Alliance Francaise de Bombay
When we want to chase the blues away, we head to this French centre in New Marine Lines in the evening.
Expect To Watch
Alliance Francaise screens both classic and contemporary French cinema with English subtitles.We’ve loved their screenings, which have included comedies such as The Nine Month Stretch, a comedy about a woman pregnant with the child of a convicted murderer, as well as Yves Klein, La Revolution Bleu, an evocative documentary about the French artist.
Reel Reality
The venue can accommodate around 70 people and has strong air conditioning, so bring a shawl or jacket.
Timings: Look out for film festivals and regular screenings
Godrej India Culture Lab
Located in the Godrej One compound off the eastern express highway, the Godrej India Culture Lab has played host to some of our favourite standalone films as well as festivals.
Expect To Watch
They have screened documentaries and movies like Getting Better, a film on KEM Hospital that traced the hospital’s staff over four years as they struggled to provide the best treatment possible for an overwhelming number of patients. Also, From Durban to Tomorrow, Meet Machli The World's Most Famous Tiger and more. They have a book and film club that organises events regularly too.
Reel Reality
Go here if you love cutting edge cinema and talking to the people behind it — the Lab often hosts discussions with the filmmakers after the screening.
Timings: Screenings usually held post 5pm
Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum
Mumbai’s oldest museum, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum has a variety of options to choose from for the movie lover.
Expect To Watch
Movies At The Museum is a screening of films, curated by filmmaker and cinematographer Rohan Shivkumar. The museum also hosts movies in collaboration with the Alliance Francaise, Children's Film Society
Reel Reality
The screenings take place in the Education Centre situated in the Museum Plaza. The Centre can accommodate around 90 people. The screenings can get a little noisy, so only come for this screening if you’re not a puritan about pindrop silence during a film.
Timings: Once a month, usually on Thursday or Friday evenings
Prithvi Theatre
Prithvi Theatre in Juhu is our go-to for an artsy evening in Mumbai. The theatre hosts film screenings every month and has tie-ups with other cultural organisations too to host movie nights.
Expect to Watch
Expect to watch world cinema, short films and documentaries here. Prithvi has a tie up with Alliance Francaise as well as Vikalp: 'Films for Freedom', and regularly screens movies.
Reel Reality
Movies are screened at Prithvi House on the third Wednesday's of every month and last Friday of every month at 7 PM. Seating and availability is on first come, first serve, so we suggest you get here early.
Timings: Usually start from 7 PM onwards
