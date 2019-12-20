A Kurta Stitched For INR 300, Blouses And Bangles: Why We Love Santacruz Market!

First off, it’s all about getting into the narrow lanes and looking beyond the usual stuff. Silver Palace is a faux jewellery place that sits comfortably amongst the regular shops but houses pretty kadas {bangles} that one can flaunt during the shaadi season or otherwise. The embroidered bangles are priced at INR 100 and won’t hurt your pocket.

You can also hit up Shubham Laces Center for cotton blouses that look like the ones stacked at a fancy store. At INR 1,200 a piece, they sort out your cotton saree woes in minutes.

If you want juttis or kolhapuris, go to Jaikar Mojris where you can buy mojris and chappals starting at INR 400. Don’t forget to bargain. Also, ladies, if you want to get a kurta/suit stitched, hit up Chapel Lane in Super Bazaar. The lane has numerous tailors who will make sure you get the right fit. We hit up Good Fit Tailor where we were told that they’ll stitch a kurta for INR 300. So, grab your cloth pieces and head here.