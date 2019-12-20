We Found The Cutest Hair Salon In Mulund & We're Loving Its Adorable Interiors

Little Beyond Hair in Mulund is an adorable hair studio and salon started by 24-year-old Tejal Shah. They excel in giving hair makeovers to all of those who’re looking at chopping those tresses or simply getting them styled or coloured. At the salon, they also have special hair treatments for those with scalp issues, hair fall and whatnot. Their stylists range from junior to senior, and depending on whom you get your hair done from, you could charged anywhere between INR 450 to INR 600 for a fabulous hair cut.

Over and above this, this are also a full-fledged, pocket-friendly salon where ladies, you can get all your beauty treatments {including bikini waxes} done under one roof. They have a really nice nail bar, too, in case you’re looking forward to getting that perfect, sleek mani-pedi.

What we also love is the way the interiors of this salon have been done. Brick walls, cute graffiti,flowers and more make for a very cute, comfortable and quirky ambiance. And the best part is that they’re all done by Tejal herself, using her own ideas and sensibilities.

