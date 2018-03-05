Do you prefer wine over beer but don’t like spending too much? Here’s a list you can save for the weekend. Now before wine connoisseurs start attacking the cheap wine brigade, this is purely a list of better tasting wines {port, red, white and rose} that get you soaring in the right amount of time, without spending much.
Broke And Fixing It: 8 Wines Under INR 1,000 That Are Worth A Swirl
What Is It?
Charosa Vineyards
We won’t vouch for the red, but their white is definitely worth a try. With gooseberry and orange notes, you can order it for a sleepover or pre-game. At INR 750, the bottle makes it look way more expensive than it actually is. Their Shiraz has fruity notes coupled with vanilla and Viognier has apricot and cinnamon aromas.
Try: Sauvignon-Blanc, Shiraz and Viognier
Fratelli
A little on the acidic side, their wines are for people who like their flavours to be strong. Their classic shiraz has notes of black pepper and plum with subtle hints of earthiness and leather. For the non-dry wine lovers, there’s Cabaranet Franc Shiraz to look forward to.
Try: Chardonnay, Classic Shiraz, At INR 500 and Cabernet Franc Shiraz at INR 750
Grover
Their Rose is popular and La Reserve understated. This full bodied wine, with its tannins smooth and flavours, intense should be ordered on your next night out with pals. Also, give their La Reserve Blanc a shot at your next house party.
Try: La Reserve Red, La Reserve Blanc, Rose
York
Their Sauvignon Blanc is a blend of complex tropical flavours and has herbaceous & grassy characters. Their Chenin Blanc is semi-dry and is a blend of Chenin fermented in stainless steel tanks & oak barrels.
Try: Sauvignon Blanc, Chenin Blanc
Reveilo
The wine greets you with a bouquet of citrus, lemon, orange and grapefruit. It is a medium bodied wine with crisp acidity and a long mineral after taste. A medium bodied red wine with strong fruity aromas of Cherry accompanied with some spicy notes of pepper and cinnamon. It is a young wine with a long finish.
Try: Grillo, Nero D’Avola
Myra
Their Sauvignon Blanc is a crisp, light to medium bodied wine, with tropical notes & typical varietal herbaceous characteristics while their Reserve Shiraz is best enjoyed with grilled or tandoori dishes and curries.
Try: Sauvignon Blanc, Reserve Shiraz
Vallonne
Their Viognier has notes of passion fruit, peach, elderflower, apricot, lime candy and a hint of minerality. Ideal for a lunch date. Pair it with light vegetarian or chicken kormas, thai curries, seafood and shellfish.
Try: Vallonne Viognier
Port Wines
Two winners in this category – Diya White for its sedative properties while it sweetly poisons you to a drunken state and Gold 1000 {not the plastic bottle} for its taste. The Gold 1000 we’re taking about is available at Nature’s Basket widely and may not be available at your local theka.
Try: Diya White and Gold 1000
{With inputs from Nikhill Agarwal, a sommelier and CEO of All Things Nice for the following wines: Charosa {Sauvignon-Blanc, Shiraz, Viognier}, Reveilo Grillo, Reveilo Nero D’Avola, Grovers La Reserve Red, Grovers La Reserve Blanc, Myra Sauvignon Blanc, Myra Reserve Shiraz,Casablanca Sparkling, Fratelli Chardonnay,Fratelli Cabernet Franc Shiraz, York Sauvignon Blanc, York Chenin Blanc and Vallonne Viognier.}
