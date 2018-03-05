Broke And Fixing It: 8 Wines Under INR 1,000 That Are Worth A Swirl

A little on the acidic side, their wines are for people who like their flavours to be strong. Their classic shiraz has notes of black pepper and plum with subtle hints of earthiness and leather. For the non-dry wine lovers, there’s Cabaranet Franc Shiraz to look forward to.

Try: Chardonnay, Classic Shiraz, At INR 500 and Cabernet Franc Shiraz at INR 750