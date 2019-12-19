Bridesmaids & Groomsmen, Shop Your Outfits From This Andheri East Store

Whether you are a wedding guest, mother of the bride or a bridesmaid, Velvet Maple's customised collection of wedding-worthy lehengas, sarees, and gowns is stunning. This store is run by Veena and Mahika, a mother-daughter duo, and they are carrying forward their family business of traditional outfits in a more modernised way by catering to both men and women. The selection is broad ranging, and they even have beautiful sherwanis for men. Oh, and you can get these customised as per your budget and preferences. With the wedding season around the corner, you should visit this store and check out their varied collection - gorgeous clothes for a pool party, cocktail evening or even a mehendi brunch without burning a hole in your pocket.