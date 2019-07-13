Shop Like You Mean It: Ladies, Visit Bandra's Link Square Mall For The Trendiest Apparel

We're always on the lookout for things that have the best quality but don't ask us to spend a fortune. And, when it comes to clothes, don't we all love heading out to a mall and coming out with those fancy shopping bags? Now if you're someone who's fond of this but also stringent when it comes to budget, the Link Square Mall in Bandra (the one that houses the huge Croma store) is one place to look out for. Ladies, raid this place for your regular-wear kurtis, fashionable dresses and shrugs, and trousers that can give the big brands a run for their money.