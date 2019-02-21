Do you underestimate the use of a sports bra? If you nodded yes, then either you don’t work out, or possibly don’t need the sports bra as much as others. And forget only strapping in your assets, these lovely accessories can jazz up your workout gear. And if you think that the Nikes, Pumas and Adidas ones are well out of budget, read on to know about pocket-friendly brands with a plethora of options.
In Bras We Trust: 10 Brands That Sell The Perfect Sports Bras
Decathlon
The Mecca of all things sporty, we love that they don’t kill you with high prices. Kalenji and Domyos rule the shelves here. They have all kinds of sports bras be it sturdy racer backs with thick underbust straps to the more cutesy crop top sorts that are ideal for yoga.
Price: INR 199 upwards
H&M
Who better than this high-street brand to blend functionality with fashion? Being quite into sports and working out, we are thankful for their vast collection. So if you’re a runner then their firm fitting bras will suit you well, without compromising on style {think pretty pinks and electric blues}. Or pick the low-impact ones that’ll tide you through light jogging and aerobics classes.
Price: INR 799 upwards
Jockey India
OK, we admit it. We were originally sceptics with this brand. But when we actually tried it out, we turned fans in a single sprint session. Racer backs, power backs or padded, they’re giving you options in styles within this already limited sub-category. How’s that for choice? Keeping the colours girly but mixed with solids {along the lines of purple and black or pink and grey}, they even have ones with hooks if you’re more comfortable with that.
Price: INR 199 upwards
Forever 21
Oh how we love ourselves some sportswear from Forever 21! Girly, colourful and always on trend, they go all out to create styles for all kinds of sporty girls. If your workout is yoga and very light jumping, they have lovely criss-cross back bras that we’d urge you to show off. For the more strenuous sport, the medium impact bras cut down the strings but don’t do away with them so you’re still on trend. And for the all out runner or tennis star, these folks do a maximum support one in plenty of colours so you don’t look drab. Pair them with the barely-there tanks and vests and you’re good to run the ramp!
Price: INR 799 upwards
Triumph
TriAction by Triumph is an entire line dedicated to active/sportswear. Quite functional, and not particularly cheap, we’re fans on this brand only for the fit. Closest to actually working like a sports bra but not feeling like one, Triumph’s pretty colours also get a thumbs up from us. Their full cup bras from the t-short section too work well for low-impact workouts.
Price: INR 1,200 upwards
HRX by Hrithik Roshan
Light padding and soft fabric for those workout sessions when comfort is the only thing on your mind. Contrary to what you might think, this range is quite reasonable.
Price: INR 659
Koovs
The plethora of sports bras at Koovs can spoil your for choice, but what we’re loving is the New Look collection. This one’s simple and it’s black, and can’t really go wrong.
Price: INR 695
Pretty Secrets
The selection at Pretty Secrets is extremely fun and full of colours. Ditch the regular boring ones for this one in pop yellow. They also have a variation in padding, so whatever floats your boat.
Price: INR 549
Marks & Spencer
High impact, low impact, extra high impact and even underwired – we’re inspired to get working out thanks to their selection. We particularly like their high-impact sports bra with a front zip that can make your workout session stylish by oodles. And oh dear, it’s got mint straps. We love!
Price: INR 2,499
Zivame
No need to roll your eyes at us! They really do have a few good solid sports bras. There’s two brands, both in-house Zivame ones, called Coucou and Penny Movement, offering bursts of colour and cutesy straps. There’s a particular one in neon pink, with athletic back straps and we’re in love. If you love the candy floss colour, there’s a medium-impact sports bra with a racer back, and it’s all you need.
Price: INR 795
Hunkemoller
This lovely, uber-feminine brand has sports bras that reflect their aesthetic oh-so-accurately. Expect pretty colours, sultry and strappy elements, and well-fitted pieces. The range is a little up there, but completely worth the splurge, according to us. Save this purchase for payday, when you've decided you wanna start working out THIS month onwards!
Price: INR 1100 onwards
