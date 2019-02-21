In Bras We Trust: 10 Brands That Sell The Perfect Sports Bras

Oh how we love ourselves some sportswear from Forever 21! Girly, colourful and always on trend, they go all out to create styles for all kinds of sporty girls. If your workout is yoga and very light jumping, they have lovely criss-cross back bras that we’d urge you to show off. For the more strenuous sport, the medium impact bras cut down the strings but don’t do away with them so you’re still on trend. And for the all out runner or tennis star, these folks do a maximum support one in plenty of colours so you don’t look drab. Pair them with the barely-there tanks and vests and you’re good to run the ramp!

Price: INR 799 upwards