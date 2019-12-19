Head To This Beautiful Restaurant For Delicious Pan - Asian Cuisine

Yazu's aura is all about exquisite contemporary dining, radiating placidness, a super snug vibe, dim ambience well spaced with multiple seating structures & classic oldies playing in the background a perf setup to dine in and spend some quality time with your loved ones. Initiated with mocktails followed by cocktails, commendable job by the Mixologist got our hands on the following from the bar: Strawberry & Orange Mojito Strawberry and Orange muddled with mint-spiked with soda and topped with crushed ice, this was sweet & refreshing. Yazu Signature Coko A mix of pineapple and orange with coke and coconut, this was amazing and I liked the coconut essence + coke, the combination was well conceptualized. American Cosmo Vodka with cranberry, egg white, Cointreau & sour. It was Good. Wasabi Martini Vodka-based lovely wasabi essence with a minor hit. This was unusual and wow. DUMPLING Chicken Shumai & Spicy prawn dumpling Exotically fanciful Open dumplings delicately encased, beautifully plated very appealing visually and a delight to the palate. SUSHI Amazing! You cannot and should not miss this!! You can opt for 4/8 pieces. Classic California An inside out roll crab stick, avocado cucumber, cream cheese topped with frying fish roe, visually super appealing, this was wow, one of the best sushi's iv till date. Prawn tempura with Creamy Salmon Prawn tempura + Avocado, cucumber, creamy salmon in togarashi sauce drizzled with tempura crumble & sesame yum! SMALL PLATES Spicy lamb Chef's Special & A Signature dish Well presented, One word: Fantastic Spicy lamb with celery and chillies in a semi gravy consistency, succulent meat drenched in the sauce, effortless on the palate. Go for it. MAINS Chak Hao Rice + Thai Curry Manipuri Staple Black Rice Well cooked, You can opt for either of the one: veg/egg, chicken & egg, prawn & egg. Paired the rice with Thai curry this was bliss loaded with exotic veggies and had a lovely aromatic essence very soothing to the nasal buds as well as the palate. DESSERT The Chef's Mess Signature Dessert: On the Table Theatre Live presentation by Chef Joy Das Chocolate & Hazelnut mousse in a chocolate bomb designed artistically with chocolate sauce, raspberry puree, forest raspberry, passion fruit, vanilla & red velvet crumble, hazelnuts, Brownie & edible flowers. This was a Stunner!! Go for it. Overall Quality Stuff, use of exotic ingredients no compromise on taste, Value for money. A beautiful meal and a super satiated experience, warm hospitality. If you are looking out for some amazing Pan Asian Preps, just drop by Yazu.