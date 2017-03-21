Love dal pakwan? Get your hands on this freshly made delicacy from Chandru’s in Andheri West and we promise no Sindhi will be disappointed.
Love Sindhi Food? Try The Dal Pakwan At Chandru's In Andheri West
Sweet Shops
- Price for two: ₹ 150
- Nearest Metro Station: Versova
Shortcut
Chow Down
Chandru’s at Seven Bungalows, Andheri West is a well known shop for sweet and savoury food items. And this Sindhi sweet shop serves finger-licking chaat. Although chaat counter starts only by 7pm, their Sunday special dal pakwan is very scrumptious and definitely worth a try. You can either go eat there or simply do a takeaway. There are no interiors as such to boast about, and the eatery has around nine tables placed in there. But definitely go here and try their specialty items in the chaat section.
So, We're Saying...
You’ve just got your Sunday food sorted!
Sweet Shops
- Price for two: ₹ 150
- Nearest Metro Station: Versova
Comments (0)