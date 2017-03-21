Love Sindhi Food? Try The Dal Pakwan At Chandru's In Andheri West

Chandru’s at Seven Bungalows, Andheri West is a well known shop for sweet and savoury food items. And this Sindhi sweet shop serves finger-licking chaat. Although chaat counter starts only by 7pm, their Sunday special dal pakwan is very scrumptious and definitely worth a try. You can either go eat there or simply do a takeaway. There are no interiors as such to boast about, and the eatery has around nine tables placed in there. But definitely go here and try their specialty items in the chaat section.