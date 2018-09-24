Give Khau Galli A Miss & Head To Zaveri Bazaar For Appetising Street Food

Zaveri Bazaar

    Well, finding hidden gems around the town is fun especially if it includes food. If you're bored with the usual Ghatkopar Khau Galli and are looking to try some different street food, Zaveri Bazar is the best option. Starting from street style tawa pulao, pav bhaji, dabeli bhel, and chaat to piping hot samosas and vada pav, dahi vada, and medu vada, this place has something for everyone. And that's not all, there's crispy dosas, sandwiches, and khichiya papad too.

    Under INR 500

    Family, Bae, Kids

    Zaveri Bazaar

