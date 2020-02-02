After the great success of his special " Thoda Saf Bol" Abhishek Upamnyu is back with a new show that he will be touring all over India. On the 2nd of Feb enjoy a laughter riot at Nehru Memorial Hall as Upamnyu brings to you new and fresh jokes that are bound to make you crack up.
Jealous Of Sabjiwala Stand Up By Abhishek Upamnyu
What's Happening
How's The Venue
The event is taking place at the Nehru Memorial Hall located on Ambedkar Road.
Pro-Tip
There are no outside eatables allowed inside the hall so make sure you are not carrying any food. If you have booked your tickets only, carry a copy of your ticket or have a screenshot of it on your phone.
Price
₹499 upwards
