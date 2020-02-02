Jealous Of Sabjiwala Stand Up By Abhishek Upamnyu

Jealous Of Sabjiwala Stand Up By Abhishek Upamnyu

₹ 499 upwards

Sun | 2 Feb, 2020

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hall

Address: Atur Foundation House, 4, Dr. Ambedkar Road, Camp, Pune

What's Happening

After the great success of his special " Thoda Saf Bol" Abhishek Upamnyu is back with a new show that he will be touring all over India. On the 2nd of Feb enjoy a laughter riot at Nehru Memorial Hall as Upamnyu brings to you new and fresh jokes that are bound to make you crack up.

How's The Venue

The event is taking place at the Nehru Memorial Hall located on Ambedkar Road.

Pro-Tip

There are no outside eatables allowed inside the hall so make sure you are not carrying any food. If you have booked your tickets only,  carry a copy of your ticket or have a screenshot of it on your phone.

Price

₹499 upwards

