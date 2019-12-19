Breakfast Skillets To Meal Bowls: Head To This Gorgeous Place For Brunch

There's a new kid on the block and it is ideal for a brunch. Nestled in Kalyani Nagar Arbour Kitchen & Drinks is the place to go to yummy breakfast and brunch delicacies. With sleek and modern interiors, the charming decor is sure to please your eyes while you sip and dine here. The quick and light munching options are what we love here. Also, there is no dearth of hot and cold beverages to sip on. We tried their ultimate cooler- the watermelon ramble which had the goodness of fresh watermelon pulp and mint leaves. if you are a big fan of boozy drinks, then you must try their Rose sangria and My Thailand. We recommend you drive down here with your gang for a boozy lazy Sunday brunch as you are going to love their lavish spread of breakfast and brunch delicacies. For starters, we had the succulent rosemary and blue cheese chicken tikkas and Mac n cheese poppers. What beats all are their veggie and meat skillets which make for the ultimate brunch dish. Seafood lovers can gorge on sambal prawns as well as other fish finger food. We love their breakfast spread of muesli bowls, granola bowls, Turkish eggs and smoked salmon taramasalata apart from the usual eggs, pancakes, crepes. For mains, you can opt between their stews and meal bowls. With choices galore for gourmet food, Arbours Kitchen and Drinks is an ultimate place to go for a lazy boozy Sunday brunch. Picture Credits: Team LBB