When In Chinchwad, Do Not Miss Out On Some Good Sea Food, Chicken & Mutton Thaali

This place is located at Chinchwad opp. Aher gardens. Martand Malhar is known for its Unlimited Non-veg Thalis. I would surely recommend this place for sea-food lovers and one who wants to try out Maharashtrian style non-veg preparations. The ambience is quite unique. You would find some Marathi serial posters, deepika & Ranveer Singh pictures on the wall. The place has Dhaba style sitting arrangements. I really loved their idea of open Kitchen. They do invite their customers to visit their kitchen. I would say this place is well maintained on their hygiene & service. Now finally coming towards food. We ordered below dishes from the menu : 🔺Alani soup - Alani is a combination of chicken & Mutton soup. It is one sub-preparation while preparing Chicken/Mutton Rassa in Maharashtrian style. It had the least amount of spices and yet had an incredible taste. This has a lot of health benefits and I highly recommend this hot and delicious soup in this coming winters. 🔺Starters, 🔸Malhar special Jumbo seafood platter - Jaisa naam waisi dish 'Jumbooo'. It consists of all varieties of seafood. A must-try for all Sea-food lovers. All in One plate. •Surmai Rava & tava fry •Pomfret fry •Bangada Rava & tava fry •Prawns Koliwada •Mandeli fry •Baby surmai Tandoor •Olle bombil fry. 🔸Malhar special Chicken kebab platter, Wow! What a presentation and a colourful spread. Each chicken dish served on the plate had a unique and amazing tandoor flavor. The Platter consist of, •Chicken Tangdi kebab •Tandoor chicken •Chicken Seekh kebab •Chicken Angara kebab •Chicken Pahadi kebab •Chicken Banjara kebab •Chicken tikka •Chicken Malai kebab •Chicken Reshmi kebab 🔸Chicken & Mutton kharda: This is a typical Vidharba dish. The Kharda is a spicy chutney made with flame-roasted chilies and garlic. This semi-dry chicken/Mutton dish can be had as a starter or with hot Bhakris. This will surely make our taste buds happy. 🔸Paneer Hot pan & Chicken Hot Pan - After trying out some Authentic Maharashtrian starters, We thought of trying out some Chinese starter too. And, believe me, both the dishes just left me drooling over it. This dish was served as a sizzler in a Hot pan. 🔺The main course, we were recommended to try Malhar special Thalis. And seriously, what a preparation. The staff had really put heart and soul into it. 🔸Malhar special Mutton Thali (Rs. 360) Note - They do serve unlimited thali for Rs. 599. And the Mutton served is Bolhai Mutton. The thali comprised of Mutton Sukka, Mutton Rassa, Mutton Alani, Mutton keema, Bhakari/chapati/Roti, Dahi kanda,Solkadhi & Rice. 🔸Malhar special Chicken Thali (Rs. 330) Note - They do serve Unlimited Malhar special Chicken thali for Rs. 499. The thali comprised of Chicken sukka, Rassa chicken, Alani chicken, Chicken keema, Bhakari/chapati/Roti, Dahi kanda, Solkadhi, Rice. 🔸Malhar special Seafood Thali (Rs. 800) - Highly recommended thali. I just loved it. The thali comprised of Fish Curry, Pomfret fry, Surmai Tawa fry, Prawns Fry, Olle Bombil fry, sukat chatni, Bhakri/ Chapati/Roti, Rice, Dahi Kanda & solkadhi. 🔸Prawns thali (Rs. 280) - Thali comprised of Prawns Fry, Prawns Gravy, sukat chatni, Bhakri/ Chapati/Roti, Rice, Dahi Kanda, solkadhi. 🔸Malhar special Veg Thali (Rs. 300) - It was a combination of Maharashtrian and North Indian Thali which served - Paneer Masala, Bharle Wanga, Pithala Wati, Veg tawa, dal tadka, Jeera rice, Roti, Rice, Papad, Solkadhi, Dahi Kanda, Limbu, Sweet dish. This was the most attractive looking thali of all. I usually don't find non-veg specialized places serving good vegetarian food. But, Martand Malhar does serve both Veg & non-veg with the same passion. 🔺Dessert - After such a satisfying meal, we ordered Icecream with Gulab jamun. Butter Scotch Ice-cream served with hot and soft mouth-watering Gulab Jamun. 🔺Overall, I would rate this place 5/5 for amazing food, excellent hygiene, and service. I would surely visit back.