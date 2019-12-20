Get Your Dupatta Or Curtains Dyed Starting At INR 250 From This Store

Cotton, net work, phulkari, chiffon, silk, bandhani, brocade and various other fabrics with unique patterns, embellishments, designing and all that can be done with it, dupattas are not restricted to Indian Wear. you can wear it on jeans, inside a jacket, like a scarf any many innovative ways you can think about and experiment.

Balaji Dupatta House on Laxmi Road is a great place to find cheap but beautifully designed and stitched dupattas. Not a big shop, it is a small establishment at the starting of a lane right before and next to Vishrambaug Wada, on Bajirao Road. It is open all day till around 9 pm. You will find dupattas stacked in various but neat sections depending on the dupatta fabric while some of their best collections hanging around with precision and creativity of display. Their prices start at INR 150. Their net dupattas with intricate work on them cost around INR 500. We personally loved a blue thick net, bordered lightly but distinctly with medium thick golden borders. It costed us INR 350. One more which will really admired was a golden shimmering pure net dupatta with delicate embroidered patch of rose pink flowers, thick gold borders and bedecking with small and shiny decorative pieces. We checked the price and it costs INR 650.

The best part about this shop is that they will dye the dupattas for you. You can tell them the shade you want, they might suggest you better, but be it any fabric, they will dye it for you at a mere cost of INR 250. It need not be from their shop, so you can pick up any dupatta you want to change and they will do it for you in 24 hours. Leggings, salwar and palazzos are also available at this shop.

They will also dye your curtains for you starting at INR 350 too. The prices vary according to the fabric, the size and the quality of the curtain. So if you're bored of the curtains, the colour not suiting your rooms or just tired of seeing the same colour for so long but are on a tight budget, head to this place and they’ll turn it around for you.



They also accept UPI Payment Methods. So don't worry about how to pay them if you run out of cash. Just scan the code and you're sorted.