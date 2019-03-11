A good brunch makes your day. We swear by this motto and we are pretty sure, you do too! From yummy small plates, exotic bowls, boozy beverages to sinful desserts, eat like there's no tomorrow at these top brunch places in the city. Hold your forks and read on!
Eggs Benedict To Mimosas: Here Are The 5 Best Places For Brunch
Paashh Cafe
A quaint bungalow, a luxury multi-concept store below, a rooftop seating, greenery galore, books by the side, great hospitality and super health food dishes- all this can be found in The Paashh Cafe, Pune's organic cafe situated in Kalyani Nagar. This is one of our favourite brunch places In the city and we simply love to dig into the beautifully plated super health foods. With a menu specially designed by celebrity-chef Ajay Chopra, each dish provided with a calorie count. Their Panzanella salad, cannoli and tacos are to die for!
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
The Daily All Day
This all day dining cafe in lane 7 of KP is one of the most Pinterest-worthy places in Pune. Head to The Daily All Day and enjoy a nice brunch consisting of puff starters, Asian curried potatoes, sliders and lemon pepper fish. Pair these up with their signature tropical drinks. You can also enjoy their meal bowls which are simply the best!
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Tales & Spirits
Tales & Spirits on SB Road and in Balewadi High Street is best known for its decadent mozzarella cigars, baklava and butterscotch and the delish potli samosas. A quaint cafe, this is an ideal place to treat yourself to a nice brunch. We highly recommend you try their mini panzerotti for INR 210. The dish features bite-sized pockets filled with American corn and garlicky spinach. We also love the T&S special misal fondue with buttered pav, a sauce of your choice and yoghurt, for INR 240. Pizza lovers, dig into the beautifully-baked pesto gremolata for INR 380, made of pesto base, bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes and jalapenos. Dessert hoggers, never leave Tales and Spirits without trying their delicious pecan pie bars, red velvet revolution rolls and chamomile pannacotta with lemon peel.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Pesto Pesto
Pesto Pesto, located in Koregaon Park, has stolen our hearts with its incredible Italian fare and lovely decor. We simply love that you can make your own customized pizzas and pasta here. What's better than having a yummy pizza with every topping of your choice, you ask? Well, one with a super delicious and healthy glutton-free base. We also liked their spinach and mushroom puffs and the chicken and bell pepper puffs. Do not miss out on the beetroot and red wine risotto, the chilli cheese toasties and the smoothie bowls. What stole our hearts was the lovely red wine hot chocolate. So, if you’re not looking to have a meal, a cup of lovely hot chocolate would be just perfect.
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Elephant & Co.
Known for its hip nightlife, did you know Elephant & Co is also a lovely place to brunch at? With a great ambience and of course, an elephant theme, this place is amazing to hangout with friends and hog on delicious vegetarian, non-vegetarian options, and Italian cuisine too. We suggest you try the chicken satay, Aglio Olio pasta and sriracha honey chicken and cheesy enchiladas. Not to forget, munch on popcorns while enjoying a boozy brunch.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
