Eggs Benedict To Mimosas: Here Are The 5 Best Places For Brunch

Pesto Pesto, located in Koregaon Park, has stolen our hearts with its incredible Italian fare and lovely decor. We simply love that you can make your own customized pizzas and pasta here. What's better than having a yummy pizza with every topping of your choice, you ask? Well, one with a super delicious and healthy glutton-free base. We also liked their spinach and mushroom puffs and the chicken and bell pepper puffs. Do not miss out on the beetroot and red wine risotto, the chilli cheese toasties and the smoothie bowls. What stole our hearts was the lovely red wine hot chocolate. So, if you’re not looking to have a meal, a cup of lovely hot chocolate would be just perfect.

