Visit Farmaaish For Their Amazing North Indian Delights!

Farmaaish is fully dedicated to North Indian food lovers. I just loved the way they have managed to create their ambience in such a lovely way. The inner seating is a casual dining area which has a capacity for 20-25 people and is mostly dedicated for family. The outer seating area is an open space which has dining options to enjoy the food in the open air. The staff were very cooperative and friendly. Everything was served on the table on time. In Starter I had the below: ◾ Tandoor Ka Badshah: It was a dish of full chicken tandoor pieces marinated with yoghurt and spices. It was cooked well and presented nicely. ◾ Murg Makrana - This dish had 4 drumstick pieces marinated with yoghurt, chilly and crushed black pepper. The look was alluring and tasted wow. ◾Tandoori Jhinga Zafrani - It had prawns marinated in herbs and green spices heated over charcoal. The prawns were heated warmly and were soft. The taste was overall good. ◾Stuffed Mushroom - My fav dish among veg starter. Tiny Fresh mushrooms marinated with pickle, spices and cheese. The dish was garnished with coriander leaves and tasted awesome. I would suggest trying this. Now coming to the main course spread which l liked too: ◾Chicken Rogan Josh - Chicken cooked in typical Indian style. The gravy was thin and tasted good. The pieces were juicy. ◾ Chicken Lahori - A typical tangy North Indian thick gravy dish which had tomato and onion gravy. This dish can be tried if you are a Chicken lover. ◾Chicken Keema Paratha: Four sliced pieces of Paratha stuffed with Chicken keema. This Paratha was awesome and I just loved it. And at last but not the least Dessert section. I had Gulab Jamun with Rabdi, Shahi Tukda Malai Kulfi. Desserts were overall good in taste. This place can be visited with family or friends for casual dining. The service is prompt and the food is also good in taste.