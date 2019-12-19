Drape Your Way To This Rasta Peth Store That's All About Indian Wear For Festivals

We found Gandhi Sarees in Rasta Peth, which along with sarees, has some beautiful lehengas, salwar-suits and other Indian outfits to help you stock up on Indian wear for the festive season. Whether you're shopping for the wedding season, Navratri, Pujo or Diwali, you'll find a piece that'll make heads turn. A huge store, Gandhi Sarees is known amongst locals for exquisite designer sarees and lehengas. The store sources and builds their own collection and offers customisation too. In spite of designing their own apparel, the store has a huge variety for you to choose from. Even if they are known for their bridal collection, they also have a few simpler pieces. You will find a number of elaborate and classy designer sarees starting from INR 1,000 and going up to INR 50,000. If you have been looking to get your hands on some daily-soap style sarees, this is the store for you. They also have sarees with latest trends, which have a heavy border and the rest of the garment is plain. Along with designer pieces, they also have sarees in traditional weaves like Paithanis, Kanjeevarams, Banarasis, Bandhanis and more. The store has a separate section dedicated to lehengas. They have simple as well as some elaborate pieces in them. If not lehengas, you will also find some really elaborate full-length Anarkalis with them. The prices for which start at INR 2,500. If you are amongst those who prefer kurtis at weddings, you will find the right kind over here.