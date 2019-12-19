Wear Dhotis That Cost INR 600 Only & Keep Your Ethnic Wardrobe Fresh

Who says traditional wear for men is only restricted to kurtas and sherwanis? If you are of this opinion, you clearly haven’t explored the different attires of various Indian cultures. If you explore, you would come across the most common one which is dhoti or as Punekars like to call it, dhotar. Whenever paired with a kurta, simple or heavily embroidered, a dhoti always adds an elegance to a man’s stride. And we found Gosavi Kapdewale store near Dagdusheth Ganpati that has a huge variety in dhotis at INR 600.

Gosavi Kapdewale is right next to Pune’s famous Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple and is known among locals for its huge variety of traditional wear. We found a huge collection of readymade dhotis of all kinds here. You can pick up pure cotton, handloom dhotis starting at INR 1000. These handloom dhotis are available in various shades of white, off-white, cream, pale lemon yellow and many other shades. Cotton dhotis come with a simple and plain border on them.

Along with the cotton dhotis you will also find some classy and elegant dhotis made from silk. These dhotis are available in all possible colours such as violet, red, peacock blue and many other shades. These dhotis are available with two types of borders. If you have a kurta that is plain and doesn't have heavy work, we suggest you opt for dhotis with simple borders. Otherwise, if you have a kurta with heavy work on it, do opt for the ones with thick borders. We loved a pink dhoti with golden zari against the emerald green border. If you pair this dhoti with a kurta in emerald green, you are going to be the centre of attraction at any event you wear it to.

This store also has a good collection of kurtas for pujas, wedding ceremonies and everyday wear too. You can find simple, printed and heavily worked kurtas over here too. These kurtas are also handloom and are hence durable. The price for these kurtas starts at INR 500 a piece.