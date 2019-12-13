Relax & Unwind Along With Some Delicious Food & Drinks At Highland!

Highland is a perfect spot for a casual meeting of friends one any monotonous evening, to relax and unwind. We, a bunch of friends, met at this place for a leisurely evening round of drinks and dinner, over some hearty conversation and live music being played out (every Thursday evening, the place has a live band performing). We started with the usual craft beers, served in the house ranging from apple cider to wheat, to matcha beer. The matcha craft brew is truly a fine beer being served here. The other drinks over a period we ordered were mocktails like fruit punch and cocktails like Desi Sangria, Joker and Guava Mary. The drinks went really well with the range of starters we were served up. We had ordered: 1. Chinese Paneer Chilly: well made one from paneer cubes, tossed together with peppers, and prepared in a fusion of Chinese sauces. 2. Chinese Mushroom Pepper Fry: After eons, this is probably the only mushroom dish version, I actually liked. Very well made. Similar to paneer chilly, but distinctly different taste than the paneer version. 3. Panner-e-bahar: A paneer kebab variation cooked with perfectly marinated paneer in red masala, served with grilled onions. 4. Mushroom Kebab: red spices infused mushrooms, prepared in tandoor, served straight up with tandoori salad. Our main course consisted of: 1. Lo Mein Noodles(veg): street style tossed noodles with loads of veggies and a variety of sauces. 2. Paneer Lazizi: Marinated paneer cubes prepared in a Mughlai gravy base. 3. Assorted Roti Basket: we had an assortment of rotis from plain, butter, lachcha parantha to naan and kulchas The main show stealers of a sort of our outing were the desserts this place dishes up. 1. Pannacotta: their classic dessert. Must try. Delight in every scoop. 2. Blueberry Cheese Cake: baked cheesecake served with a well-made blueberry syrup/sauce 3. Sizzling Brownie: the brownie served on a hot griddle, with ice cream topped by the chocolate sauce. Can't go wrong at this. The roof top ambience, live music, wide array of drinks coupled with their happy hours offerings, and a spectacular view of the surrounding periphery makes, this place really special.