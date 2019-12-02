Need Affordable Indian Wear? Head To This Kondhwa Store

With the ongoing wedding season, are you all set to get your wardrobe jazzed up? Who said you have to shell out a lot of money for stylish, designer wear? Located in Kondhwa is a small boutique called Kanchan Boutique that specialises in all sorts of Indian wear for women. From lehengas and kurtas to shararas, sarees, palazzo sets and much more - you will find it all under the same roof. The best part? It's super affordable! Most of their products are ready made but they also sell dress materials that you can get stitched on your own. You can find different designs, styles and cuts for all body types and all occasions here.

We loved their collection of palazzo sets starting at INR 1200. They are made with pure cotton and are available in different colour schemes and designs. These palazzo sets felt comfortable and very breathable(perfect for a sangeet or mehendi night!). We were also into their their indo-western gowns that started at INR 1000 and came in different cuts. They have them in off-shoulder, cold-shoulder and even a boat cut one. You can also take a look at their collection of cotton and silk kurtas starting at INR 500. These kurtas are great for daily wear or even night wear. You can even find matching leggings and dupattas to create your own set with these kurtas.