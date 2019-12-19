On A Budget? Spend Some Relaxing Time At This Quaint Resort In Mulshi

Green Gate Resort is an amazing resort in Mulshi right on the banks of Mulshi Lake. They have simple but very pretty, cosy and comfortable rooms. Their pool is beautiful, especially at night. The views from the resort and garden are beautiful. They have their own Veg Restaurant called Quickbite. The food is extremely fresh, tasty and appetizing! They may not have Non-veg food, but I didn't really miss it. The Tariffs are very reasonable too. About Rs 2000 for the basic room to up to Rs 4500 for the bigger ones. It is totally worth it for a relaxing, chill weekend away. It is especially beautiful in the rains. There are a few interesting restaurants and activities around too. You can do trekking, fishing, rafting in the area. You can visit waterfalls nearby or get a gorgeous view of the Kundalika valley too.