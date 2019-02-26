Fashion Emergency? Men, You Can Check Out These Suit Rentals In Pune

Located in Camp, this store is where you can rent everything from a bandhgala to a tux. All outfits out here are available in 3 sizes and imported all the way from Jaipur and Mumbai. You can rent the outfit a day before the event and return it after it’s done. A refundable deposit of twice the amount of the rent is taken and you can collect it while returning the outfit to the store. So go on, try on a suit and borrow it for the next big social event. They also have a website where you can pick the outfit you want to rent.

