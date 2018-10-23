Le Flamington Is The Perfect Place To Satisfy Your Doughnut Cravings

Le Flamington has as of late propelled doughnuts on the menu, and they're fabulous. They're basically Berliner doughnuts which are loaded up with vanilla crème and finished with rich dull chocolate ganache. The other choice you have is the Lemon Berliner that accompanies lemon ganache rather than the chocolate one. Both the doughnuts are super soggy, cleaned with sugar, and overflowing with flavour. They likewise tally up to be most exciting and well-made doughnuts in the city.