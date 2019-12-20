This Falooda Outlet Gets Us All Nostalgic, Drop By This Store Now!

Ice creams and Falooda are the main things that are directly tied to our childhood memories. Those are the most favorite things of everyone from childhood until this age as well as it will go on. Begum Falooda located in Erandwane. The place has very little sitting area but it feels amazing to be here. They have their Falooda range starts from INR 75. Begum Falooda. I ordered 5 different faloodas which were Begum Falooda, Falooda-e-jamun, Peshwa Falooda. The moment I took my 1st bite, it was so DELICIOUS, creamy and perfect in taste which directly took me to the flashback of my childhood memories. Yeah, it was perfect in texture, creaminess, presentation, portion, thickness, the softness of ice cream and so on. Just one word for it, PERFECT. Their ice creams are homemade made by themselves also the Rabdi. Falooda-e-jamun was containing a Hot gulab jamun inside the Falooda glass with Vanilla ice cream and masala milk. Yeah, the gulab jamun was delicious, moist, hot and soft. Talking about Zafrani Falooda then it was containing Keshar pista ice cream with masala milk and Kesar syrup. Peshwa Falooda was containing paan ice cream with gulkand, rose syrup and masala milk. Kulfi Rabdi Falooda was containing the DELICIOUS kulfi with homemade rabdi, rose syrup. All the Falooda were perfectly balanced in taste. All were fully loaded with dry fruits, sabja and Falooda shev. Service is a little bit slow but it's worth waiting for more than that for the best Faloodas in Pune. I'll suggest that you must visit this to recall your childhood memories. They also serve ice creams and sundaes.