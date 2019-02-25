With A Variety Of Chinese Cuisines, Drop By This Place When In Viman Nagar

As the name suggests, Purple Wok Co. serves wok and a lot of other Chinese appetizers. I ordered the following dishes - Exotic veggies wok (noodles) Thai red rice Crispy mushroom Crazy blue The packaging of the Wok and rice was in their Wok boxes which is of a sturdy paper material, the food was quite warm when delivered and there were no spillages or leaks other than that of the Crazy Blue (drink) which I had. Their Exotic Veggies Wok was in a Chilli Basil Sauce. Absolutely loved the noodles, although, I'd like it if it were a tad bit spicier and same applied to the Thai red rice. The crispy mushrooms were on point. I loved them! The quantity of the food provided for the price point is really good! It's more than enough to feed one person full (and I'm talking about the small sized box).