Say Trees: Head To Cubbon Park For The Greenery, The Architecture And The Doggos!

If you're new to Bangalore or you haven't been to Cubbon Park yet, we're here to tell you why you should make a stop here. First of all, the park was originally created in 1870 (yup, it's almost 150 years old!) and is a treasure trove of good memories. From the iconic toy train that we rode as children to the cycling groups and the cute doggos running around in the Weekend Dog Park (it's open only on Sundays), it's worth bookmarking.

Apart from going running, or grabbing a spot on the grass to try some yoga (there are quite a few groups that do it), you can also make a picnic out of your visit here. Just take a basket of sandwiches, juice (no alcohol allowed), a good book and of course, a frisbee and you’re all set. There's also the Jawahar Bal Bhavan, a dedicated children's park right at the entrance. While the kids are playing, don't miss out checking out the State Central Library with its bright brick-red walls. The shelves here are packed with everything from periodical publications to books in braille. So if it's knowledge you seek, this is the right place. For more architecture inspo, check out the Attara Katcheri, a red coloured stone structure, and the State Archaeological Museum.

If nothing else, just sit back and enjoy the views here. With over 7,000 trees, it's no surprise that Cubbon Park is home to several birds, like parakeets, eagles and herons, and spotted owlets, bulbuls and magpies.