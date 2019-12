These folk meet every Tuesday at a board game-themed restaurant in Koramangala. They assure newcomers that you don’t have to be an all-out board game nerd to participate: if you don’t know the rules of, say, Settlers of Catan, a popular choice, someone will be around to show you. They’ve also held board game trips, such as a recent visit to Shivanasamudra near the city.

