If you’re looking to experiment with your style and go beyond the usual suspects such as jeans, bodycon dresses and skater skirts, here is a host of indie design labels that don’t shy away from experimenting, are all about relaxed silhouettes and give a contemporary twist to Indian textiles and handicraft techniques.
13 Indie Indian Fashion Labels That You Need To Know
Ten-Second Takeaway
Doodlage
Designed by Kriti Tula, Doodlage is all about recycling and using good-quality industrial waste to create clothing that’s not just eco-friendly but also stylish. We love the way their breathable silhouettes still look tailored. Check out Doodlage for patchwork-embellished shirt-dresses, skirts and more.
Where: Collage, 21/1 Wood Street, Ashok Nagar; they’ll also be available at Indelust soon
Price: INR 2,500-15,000
Find them on Facebook here.
Itr By Khyati Pande
This National Institute of Fashion Technology graduate creates garments that are layered and flowy, and have an old-world feel to them despite the shapes being quite modern. Highlights include a mix of colours, textures and techniques such as Madras checks, ikat and clamp dyeing.
Where: The Chalk Boutique, Survey no 8, Above Cocoon Day Spa, Whitefield Main Road, Whitefield or email studiobykhyati@gmail.com to place an order.
Price: INR 2,000-8,000
Find them on Facebook here.
Bias
Bias says their clothes are inspired by the 60s and 70s, and that they aim to make clothes you can live in all day and night. Their structured dresses and tops are perfect for long days at work when comfort is the first priority. LBB’s also loving their rather reasonable prices.
Where: Shop at their online store here.
Price: INR 350-4,500
Find them on Facebook here.
Iswas
This label is minimalistic in its design and choice of patterns. With sparse stripes and other patterns, their collection is small but impactful. These fuss-free clothes could bring a breath of fresh air to your wardrobe.
Where: Email iswas@hotmail.com to order.
Find them on Facebook here.
Artisau
Artisau’s hand-crafted clothing is made of natural fabrics only, which are handwoven across the country. Simran, the designer, describes herself as “everything from founder, manager, designer, photographer, maker” and works with a small team of tailors in Delhi and weavers across the country. We like Artisau’s breezy, layered dresses and wrap tops for their simplicity and summery appeal.
Where: Collage, 21/1 Wood Street, Ashok Nagar; Evoluzione, 14 Vittal Mallya Road, Embassy Classic or email simichao@gmail.com to order online
Price: INR 5,000-15,000
Find them on Facebook here.
Bhido
We can’t get enough of the gorgeous clamp-dyed, tie-dyed and marbled silk scarves at Bhido, like this black-and-white set above. They also make stoles, dupattas and even fabric that you can get stitched into whatever you want, in different varieties of cotton, silk and wool as well as combinations of these materials.
Where: Email abdullahkhatri1@gmail.com
Contact: Abdullah at +91 9099899066; Jabbar at +91 9879499891
Price: INR 1,500 upwards
Find them on Facebook here.
Kalki Design Studio
Kalki specialises in using traditional-looking Indian textiles to make maxi dresses and other Indo-western staples that will put you in a happy mood. LBB’s loving their ikat day dresses, printed cigarette pants, long jackets and cotton tunics.
Where: Email karunyarajan@kalkidesignstudio.com to order online
Price: INR 3000 upwards
Find them on Facebook here.
Kahaani By Neha Sangvi
An architect by profession, Neha Sangvi focuses on making clothing that’s comfortable. The fabrics are all natural and the clothes range from roomy culottes and midi skirts to structured dresses and tops. The simplicity of design is what has our interest piqued.
Where: Email reachkahaani@gmail.com to order online
Price: INR 2000-5000
Find them on Facebook here.
Banwarey
Banwarey’s dhoti pants, saris and jewellery are definitely worth checking out, but we are obsessing over their saree blouses. Styles such as the peplum are married with traditional, colourful textiles and fashioned as blouses.
Where: Email banwarey09@gmail.com to order online
Find them on Facebook here.
House Of Wandering Silk
This label uses upcycled and organic materials to create a huge range of silk scarves, clothing and jewellery. Their design sensibility is impeccable, and what makes it more attractive is that all the products are made by women from marginalised communities as a way to get them on their feet.
Where: Good Earth, 4 Walton Road, Off Lavelle Road, Bangalore; shop via their online store
Price: INR 1,800-10,000
Find them on Facebook here.
Akuri By Puri
Designed by actress Amrita Puri and her mother Smiley, Akuri by Puri makes Indo-western clothing that takes its roots from India but throws in an eclectic mix of styles inspired by the West. They make dresses, kurtas, dhoti pants and more, but we especially like their embroidered and brocade jackets.
Where: Shop at Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop; email akuribypuri@gmail.com; send them a message on their Facebook page
Price: INR 5,000-11,000
Find them on Facebook here.
Bhang
This online store operates via Facebook and creates exclusive saris designed with a discerning eye and a penchant for unusual pairings of colour and print. Some of the saris are quite traditional, but there are some that are completely unexpected. Swathy, the designer and founder, models each sari herself in pictures on their page.
Where: Send them a message on Facebook here or email bhangthestore@gmail.com
Price: INR 6,000-7,000 for cottons; INR 9,000-21,000 for silks, tussars, etc.
Find them on Facebook here.
The Ikat Story
Stylist and model Chandni Sareen designs crop tops, bomber jackets, skirts, summer dresses and everything in between, with her brand The Ikat Story. Each garment {dresses, pants, jackets, vests, etc.} in the collection is one-of-a-kind, which means you’ll never find the same style in the same print again. If you love ikat like we do, this label is for you.
Where: Email theikatstory@gmail.com or chandni.sareen@gmail.com to order; shop online here
Price: INR 1,500 – 5,050
Find them on Facebook here.
Comments (0)