13 Indie Indian Fashion Labels That You Need To Know

Designed by Kriti Tula, Doodlage is all about recycling and using good-quality industrial waste to create clothing that’s not just eco-friendly but also stylish. We love the way their breathable silhouettes still look tailored. Check out Doodlage for patchwork-embellished shirt-dresses, skirts and more.

Where: Collage, 21/1 Wood Street, Ashok Nagar; they’ll also be available at Indelust soon

Price: INR 2,500-15,000

Find them on Facebook here.