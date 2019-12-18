Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Guttahalli
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Guttahalli
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Hidden Gem
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Home Décor Stores
Dessert Parlours
Boutiques
Home Décor Stores
Accessories
Boutiques
Boutiques
Vastrasanskara
Dhoties To Ruffled Saris: Get Your Desi Couture On Point With This Clothing Label In Bangalore
Guttahalli
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Chinese Nalpaka
Chinese Street Food Lovers! Head Over To This Place
Guttahalli
Handicrafts Stores
Handicrafts Stores
Dwaraka Plus
Get Yourself Home Linen, Handbags Or Stationery From This Store Full Of Kalamkari Products
Guttahalli
Other
Other
Kavade ToyHive
Head On Over To This Traditional Games Store for Nostalgic Games and an Afternoon Full of Wonder
Seshadripuram
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
HVR Veg
Hassan Vegetarian Restaurant Serves Amazing Delicacies
Seshadripuram
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Ceramique
Your Chance To Score Beautiful Jaipur Blue Pottery Ware Right Here In the City
Seshadripuram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Housefull
Bollywood Vibes, Dramatic Decor And Amitabh Bachchan: This New Vegetarian Restaurant Is All Kinds Of Quirky
Sheshadripuram
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Chetty's Corner
Bun Nippat Masala And Masala Coke For The Win At The Iconic Student Hangout, Chetty’s Corner
Seshadripuram
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Gullu's Chaat
This Place Serves Pani Puri Pizza And It’s Taking North Bangalore By Storm
Seshadripuram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Cafe INXS
Cafe INXS Lets You Eat Guilt-Free Without Compromising On Taste
Sadashiva Nagar
Bakeries
Bakeries
Jain Bakes
Stay Healthy, Wealthy And Wise With Snacks From This Jain Bakery In Malleshwaram
Malleswaram
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Chandus Delux
It’s a Meat Fest at Chandu’s Deluxe
Malleswaram
Department Stores
Department Stores
Herbal Strategi
Turn Even Your Home Vegan With Cleaning Products From Here
Malleswaram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
New Fishland
Fish Thali For INR 250 Or Prawn Sukka For INR 150: This Is Budget Seafood Paradise
Malleswaram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Pakwan
Vegetarian Folks, This Restaurant Serves Delectable Paneer Starters
sadashiv nagar
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Mama Mia!
Get Your Sugar Fix At Mama Mia In Kumara Park
Seshadripuram
Book Stores
Book Stores
Rainbow Books Shop
This Bookstore Is Always On Sale & Offers New And Used Books At Just INR 50
Malleswaram
Hotels
Hotels
The Lalit Ashok Bangalore
Music Festival DGTL Is Coming To Bangalore In January And We've Got Our Passes!
Seshadripuram
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
24/7 - The Lalit Ashok
Your Four-Legged BFFs Won't Miss Out On Sunday Brunching At This Pet Brunch In The City
Seshadripuram
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Shuchi Ruchi
Vegetarian Indian Chinese Food At Shuchi Ruchi Is Tops
Malleswaram
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Anokhi
The Gorgeous Handcrafted Textiles From Anokhi Are Totally Worth The Price
Sheshadripuram
Book Stores
Book Stores
Gupta Circulating Library
This Iconic, 65-Year-Old Library In Malleswaram Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days
Malleswaram
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Shades Of India
From Bedroom To Dining, This Label Will Take Care of Your Home Improvement Needs
Seshadripuram
Have a great recommendation for
Guttahalli?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE