Guttahalli

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Guttahalli

Boutiques
Vastrasanskara

Dhoties To Ruffled Saris: Get Your Desi Couture On Point With This Clothing Label In Bangalore
Guttahalli
Fast Food Restaurants
Chinese Nalpaka

Chinese Street Food Lovers! Head Over To This Place
Guttahalli
Handicrafts Stores
Dwaraka Plus

Get Yourself Home Linen, Handbags Or Stationery From This Store Full Of Kalamkari Products
Guttahalli
Other
Kavade ToyHive

Head On Over To This Traditional Games Store for Nostalgic Games and an Afternoon Full of Wonder
Seshadripuram
Fast Food Restaurants
HVR Veg

Hassan Vegetarian Restaurant Serves Amazing Delicacies
Seshadripuram
Home Décor Stores
Ceramique

Your Chance To Score Beautiful Jaipur Blue Pottery Ware Right Here In the City
Seshadripuram
Casual Dining
Housefull

Bollywood Vibes, Dramatic Decor And Amitabh Bachchan: This New Vegetarian Restaurant Is All Kinds Of Quirky
Sheshadripuram
Fast Food Restaurants
Chetty's Corner

Bun Nippat Masala And Masala Coke For The Win At The Iconic Student Hangout, Chetty’s Corner
Seshadripuram
Fast Food Restaurants
Gullu's Chaat

This Place Serves Pani Puri Pizza And It’s Taking North Bangalore By Storm
Seshadripuram
Casual Dining
Cafe INXS

Cafe INXS Lets You Eat Guilt-Free Without Compromising On Taste
Sadashiva Nagar
Bakeries
Jain Bakes

Stay Healthy, Wealthy And Wise With Snacks From This Jain Bakery In Malleshwaram
Malleswaram
Fast Food Restaurants
Chandus Delux

It’s a Meat Fest at Chandu’s Deluxe
Malleswaram
Department Stores
Herbal Strategi

Turn Even Your Home Vegan With Cleaning Products From Here
Malleswaram
Casual Dining
New Fishland

Fish Thali For INR 250 Or Prawn Sukka For INR 150: This Is Budget Seafood Paradise
Malleswaram
Casual Dining
Pakwan

Vegetarian Folks, This Restaurant Serves Delectable Paneer Starters
sadashiv nagar
Dessert Parlours
Mama Mia!

Get Your Sugar Fix At Mama Mia In Kumara Park
Seshadripuram
Book Stores
Rainbow Books Shop

This Bookstore Is Always On Sale & Offers New And Used Books At Just INR 50
Malleswaram
Hotels
The Lalit Ashok Bangalore

Music Festival DGTL Is Coming To Bangalore In January And We've Got Our Passes!
Seshadripuram
Fine Dining
24/7 - The Lalit Ashok

Your Four-Legged BFFs Won't Miss Out On Sunday Brunching At This Pet Brunch In The City
Seshadripuram
Fast Food Restaurants
Shuchi Ruchi

Vegetarian Indian Chinese Food At Shuchi Ruchi Is Tops
Malleswaram
Clothing Stores
Anokhi

The Gorgeous Handcrafted Textiles From Anokhi Are Totally Worth The Price
Sheshadripuram
Book Stores
Gupta Circulating Library

This Iconic, 65-Year-Old Library In Malleswaram Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days
Malleswaram
Home Décor Stores
Shades Of India

From Bedroom To Dining, This Label Will Take Care of Your Home Improvement Needs
Seshadripuram
