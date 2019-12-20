Explore
Kasturba Road
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kasturba Road
Visvesvaraya Industrial & Technological Museum
Steam Engines, DIY Experiments, And 3D Shows: The City's Tech Museum Will Thrill The Nerd In You
Kasturba Road
Bangalore Aquarium
Watch Fish Watching You, Watching Them At The Bangalore Aquarium
Kasturba Road
Venkatappa Art Gallery
The Venkatappa Art Gallery Is A Treat For All Art Buffs In The City
Kasturba Road
Saheli Crockery
Mason Jars To Milk Bottles: Comm Street Stocks Cool Drinkware If You're On A Budget
Ashok Nagar
Bengaluru
10 Things You Should Know Before You Move To Bangalore
Bengaluru
Bo Tai - JW Marriot
Love Thai Cuisine? This Newbie In Worth Every Penny!
Ashok Nagar
Spice Terrace - JW Marriott
Belgian Brews, Kebabs And Poolside Scenes: This Star Hotel Is The Perfect Place For A Sundowner
Ashok Nagar
BBQ'D - Global Grill & Brewery
Grilled Prawns, Biryani & A Cotton Candy Station: BBQ'd Is Putting The Fun Back In Buffets
Lavelle Road
JW Kitchen - JW Marriott
You Do Not Want To Miss This Seafood Lovers
Alba - JW Marriott Bengaluru
This Swish Restaurant Rustles Up Italian Food As It Should Be - Earthy, Flavourful & Comforting
Ashok Nagar
JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru
Head To Embassy International Riding School For An Equestrian Escape
Ashok Nagar
Royce Chocolates
Score Boxes Of Chocolate Potatochips & Nama Chocolates At Royce'
Ashok Nagar
Lotus Vibe Collections
Send Your Kids Back To School With Some Personalised Goodies From This UB City Store
Ashok Nagar
L'Occitane
Get The New Cherry Blossom Collection From L’Occitane This Summer
Ashok Nagar
Farzi Cafe
The Kheema Kulcha At Farzi Cafe Is A Must-Have Combo
Ashok Nagar
UB City
Delhi's Farzi Cafe Opens In The City Next Month
Ashok Nagar
Cafe Noir
Drink Up! Cafe Noir Is Offering You All The Sangrias You Can Handle For INR 799 Only
Ashok Nagar
One Roze
Ditch The Bouquet For A Parisian Box Of Roses, Tulips, Peonies Or Orchids In Gorgeous Colours
Ashok Nagar
Sanchez
Sancho's Is Now Sanchez And They Even Make Your Guacamole Fresh Right At Your Table
Lavelle Road
Amadora Gourmet Ice Cream
Have You Been To Amadora's First Outlet In The City Yet? They Have The Underbaked!
Ashok Nagar
Sriracha
Say Goodbye To Singkong And Say Hello To Sriracha, UB City's Swanky New Pan-Asian Restaurant
Ashok Nagar
Coach
Hold On To Your Savings - We've Got Another Luxury Bag Brand In Town!
Ashok Nagar
Fava
Get A Fabulous Three-Course Lunch At Fava For Under INR 600
Ashok Nagar
