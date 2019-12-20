Shanti Nagar

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Shanti Nagar

Classes & Workshops
image - The Hobby Place
Classes & Workshops

The Hobby Place

Pottery, Theatre Or Warli Art, Pick Up Some New Hobbies At This Studio
Shanti Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Tiffanys
Casual Dining

Tiffanys

Forget Breakfast, Have Lunch At Tiffany's Instead For INR 249
Shanti Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Krishne Saree Kuchu & Tassels
Clothing Stores

Krishne Saree Kuchu & Tassels

No Hassle Tassle: Add A Twist To Your Saree With Ready-To-Stitch Tassels From Here
Shanti Nagar
Cafes
image - The Cafe At Saanchi
Cafes

The Cafe At Saanchi

The Café At Saanchi Is A Persian Delight Of Art
Shanti Nagar
Bakeries
image - Sinfully Divine
Bakeries

Sinfully Divine

Sinfully Divine Will Spoil You For Choice With These Sweet Treats!
Shanti Nagar
Classes & Workshops
image - The Courtyard
Classes & Workshops

The Courtyard

Go On A Staycation At This 50-Year-Old House, In The Center Of The City, To Remind You Of Ajji's Home
Shanti Nagar
Department Stores
image - Central
Department Stores

Central

Update Your Wardrobe At This Convenient Shopping Centre IN CBD
Shanti Nagar
Cafes
image - The Courtyard
Cafes

The Courtyard

This Hidden Cafe On Shanthi Nagar's Double Road Is Located In A Beautiful Courtyard
Shanti Nagar
Gyms
image - Dance With Pri
Gyms

Dance With Pri

Zumba Your Way To Fitness At This Shanti Nagar Studio
Shanti Nagar
Home Décor Stores
image - Saanchi Antiques & Treasures
Home Décor Stores

Saanchi Antiques & Treasures

Find Vintage Treasures At This Three-Storied Wonderland In Langford Town
Shanti Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Sakae Japanese Restaurant
Casual Dining

Sakae Japanese Restaurant

Tempura, Sushi And Ramen: Sakae Brings Japanese Specials To Shantinagar
Shanti Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Rahhams
Casual Dining

Rahhams

#GoHereEatThis: Mutton Biryani At Rahham’s
Shanti Nagar
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Sreeraj Lassi Bar
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Sreeraj Lassi Bar

Of Kulfis and Fresh Juices: Sreeraj Lassi Bar is your Summertime BFF
Shanti Nagar
Classes & Workshops
image - Tsala Studio
Classes & Workshops

Tsala Studio

Needles, Threads, And Everything In Between At This Crafty Hobby Studio
Shanti Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Plan B
Casual Dining

Plan B

All day is Breakfast day at PlanB now
Shanti Nagar
Furniture Stores
image - 5th Cross Antiques
Furniture Stores

5th Cross Antiques

Fancy Antique And All Things Vintage? You Can Own A Piece Of History For A Steal From This Store
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sudha Chats
Fast Food Restaurants

Sudha Chats

For Kachoris and Samosas Look No Further Than Sudha Chats
Richmond town
Home Décor Stores
image - Mahaveer Antique
Home Décor Stores

Mahaveer Antique

Dig through Mahaveer Chand’s Antique Store for Curios and Pieces of History
Schools & Colleges
image - A Green Venture
Schools & Colleges

A Green Venture

Turn Farmer For A Day, Go Organic Or Eco-Curate Your Home With A Green Venture
Shanti Nagar
Classes & Workshops
image - Krav Maga Self Defense Academy
Classes & Workshops

Krav Maga Self Defense Academy

Become A Krav Maga Pro And Get Fit Doing So At Just INR 4,500 Per Month
Wilson Garden
Cafes
image - The Bangalore Cafe
Cafes

The Bangalore Cafe

This Place In Shanthi Nagar Serves Some Great Vegetarian Food
Fast Food Restaurants
image - RK Dosa Camp
Fast Food Restaurants

RK Dosa Camp

This Dosa Camp's Godzilla-Sized Dosas Can Be Shared By Many And Cost Just INR 200
Wilson Garden
Parks
image - Richmond Park
Parks

Richmond Park

Load Up On Momos Or Chatpat Chaat: Here's Where To Eat After A Walk In Richmond Park
Richmond town
Home Décor Stores
image - Light Square
Home Décor Stores

Light Square

Rope Chandeliers And Metal Lamps: This Shop Has Trendy Light Fixtures To Light Up Your Life!
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - The Luxe Label
Clothing Stores

The Luxe Label

Men, Go For The Royal Look This Shaadi Season With This Brand's Bespoke Outfits
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Classes & Workshops
image - Institute Of Baking & Cake Art
Classes & Workshops

Institute Of Baking & Cake Art

Want To Bake Or Make An Exotic Dessert? Find Everything You Need At IBCA In Bangalore!
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Cafes
image - Istoria Cafe
Cafes

Istoria Cafe

All Day Breakfasts And Comfort Fare At This Curley Street Cafe
Richmond town
Hotels
image - Melange Astris
Hotels

Melange Astris

Check Into This Swish Apartment-Hotel That Has A Swimming Pool, WiFi & Prime Location On Richmond Road
Richmond Road
Clothing Stores
image - Indelust
Clothing Stores

Indelust

Fashion with a Conscience and a Spotlight on Crafts and Designers at Indelust
Richmond town
Other
image - CoLive
Other

CoLive

This Network Of Shared Living Spaces In Bangalore Promises To Make You Feel At Home
Wilson Garden
Casual Dining
image - Pallavi Restaurant
Casual Dining

Pallavi Restaurant

Pallavi Restaurant Wins For Chicken Biryani And Curry For Just INR 60
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Hotels
image - Casa Cottage
Hotels

Casa Cottage

Feel At Home Away From Home At This Heritage Hotel In The Heart Of The City!
Richmond town
Casual Dining
image - Mahesh Lunch Home
Casual Dining

Mahesh Lunch Home

Satiate Your Cravings For Authentic Coastal Food At This Restaurant
Ashok Nagar
Breweries
image - Alchemy - The Chancery Pavilion
Breweries

Alchemy - The Chancery Pavilion

Sriracha Naan To Gondhuraj Mousse: Indian Food Gets A Modern Twist At This New Rooftop Spot
Ashok Nagar
Fine Dining
image - Kaze
Fine Dining

Kaze

Head To This Party Spot For The Best 360-Degree View Of Bangalore & A Japan-Inspired Menu
Ashok Nagar
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Shanti Nagar?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE