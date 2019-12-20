Explore
Shanti Nagar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Shanti Nagar
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Clothing Stores
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Bars
Home Décor Stores
Boutiques
Bakeries
Classes & Workshops
The Hobby Place
Pottery, Theatre Or Warli Art, Pick Up Some New Hobbies At This Studio
Shanti Nagar
Casual Dining
Tiffanys
Forget Breakfast, Have Lunch At Tiffany's Instead For INR 249
Shanti Nagar
Clothing Stores
Krishne Saree Kuchu & Tassels
No Hassle Tassle: Add A Twist To Your Saree With Ready-To-Stitch Tassels From Here
Shanti Nagar
Cafes
The Cafe At Saanchi
The Café At Saanchi Is A Persian Delight Of Art
Shanti Nagar
Bakeries
Sinfully Divine
Sinfully Divine Will Spoil You For Choice With These Sweet Treats!
Shanti Nagar
Classes & Workshops
The Courtyard
Go On A Staycation At This 50-Year-Old House, In The Center Of The City, To Remind You Of Ajji's Home
Shanti Nagar
Department Stores
Central
Update Your Wardrobe At This Convenient Shopping Centre IN CBD
Shanti Nagar
Cafes
The Courtyard
This Hidden Cafe On Shanthi Nagar's Double Road Is Located In A Beautiful Courtyard
Shanti Nagar
Gyms
Dance With Pri
Zumba Your Way To Fitness At This Shanti Nagar Studio
Shanti Nagar
Home Décor Stores
Saanchi Antiques & Treasures
Find Vintage Treasures At This Three-Storied Wonderland In Langford Town
Shanti Nagar
Casual Dining
Sakae Japanese Restaurant
Tempura, Sushi And Ramen: Sakae Brings Japanese Specials To Shantinagar
Shanti Nagar
Casual Dining
Rahhams
#GoHereEatThis: Mutton Biryani At Rahham’s
Shanti Nagar
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Sreeraj Lassi Bar
Of Kulfis and Fresh Juices: Sreeraj Lassi Bar is your Summertime BFF
Shanti Nagar
Classes & Workshops
Tsala Studio
Needles, Threads, And Everything In Between At This Crafty Hobby Studio
Shanti Nagar
Casual Dining
Plan B
All day is Breakfast day at PlanB now
Shanti Nagar
Furniture Stores
5th Cross Antiques
Fancy Antique And All Things Vintage? You Can Own A Piece Of History For A Steal From This Store
Fast Food Restaurants
Sudha Chats
For Kachoris and Samosas Look No Further Than Sudha Chats
Richmond town
Home Décor Stores
Mahaveer Antique
Dig through Mahaveer Chand’s Antique Store for Curios and Pieces of History
Schools & Colleges
A Green Venture
Turn Farmer For A Day, Go Organic Or Eco-Curate Your Home With A Green Venture
Shanti Nagar
Classes & Workshops
Krav Maga Self Defense Academy
Become A Krav Maga Pro And Get Fit Doing So At Just INR 4,500 Per Month
Wilson Garden
Cafes
The Bangalore Cafe
This Place In Shanthi Nagar Serves Some Great Vegetarian Food
Fast Food Restaurants
RK Dosa Camp
This Dosa Camp's Godzilla-Sized Dosas Can Be Shared By Many And Cost Just INR 200
Wilson Garden
Parks
Richmond Park
Load Up On Momos Or Chatpat Chaat: Here's Where To Eat After A Walk In Richmond Park
Richmond town
Home Décor Stores
Light Square
Rope Chandeliers And Metal Lamps: This Shop Has Trendy Light Fixtures To Light Up Your Life!
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Clothing Stores
The Luxe Label
Men, Go For The Royal Look This Shaadi Season With This Brand's Bespoke Outfits
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Classes & Workshops
Institute Of Baking & Cake Art
Want To Bake Or Make An Exotic Dessert? Find Everything You Need At IBCA In Bangalore!
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Cafes
Istoria Cafe
All Day Breakfasts And Comfort Fare At This Curley Street Cafe
Richmond town
Hotels
Melange Astris
Check Into This Swish Apartment-Hotel That Has A Swimming Pool, WiFi & Prime Location On Richmond Road
Richmond Road
Clothing Stores
Indelust
Fashion with a Conscience and a Spotlight on Crafts and Designers at Indelust
Richmond town
Other
CoLive
This Network Of Shared Living Spaces In Bangalore Promises To Make You Feel At Home
Wilson Garden
Casual Dining
Pallavi Restaurant
Pallavi Restaurant Wins For Chicken Biryani And Curry For Just INR 60
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Hotels
Casa Cottage
Feel At Home Away From Home At This Heritage Hotel In The Heart Of The City!
Richmond town
Casual Dining
Mahesh Lunch Home
Satiate Your Cravings For Authentic Coastal Food At This Restaurant
Ashok Nagar
Breweries
Alchemy - The Chancery Pavilion
Sriracha Naan To Gondhuraj Mousse: Indian Food Gets A Modern Twist At This New Rooftop Spot
Ashok Nagar
Fine Dining
Kaze
Head To This Party Spot For The Best 360-Degree View Of Bangalore & A Japan-Inspired Menu
Ashok Nagar
