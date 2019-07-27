Pottery, Theatre Or Warli Art, Pick Up Some New Hobbies At This Studio

If you're trying to tap into your creativity this monsoon, we know just the place. The Hobby Place (originally a Mysore-based studio) has recently set up shop here in Bangalore. Located in a cosy two-storey bungalow in Langford Town, the studio doubles up as a gallery if you're looking for a spot to display your work. In case you're a beginner looking to pick up some skills, they have regular classes for pottery, theatre and painting, too.

What we liked about the place is that they try and create awareness about dwindling Indian artforms, through their classes and workshops. So you might find yourself trying out Chowki art from Koppal district one day, or the tribal Warli art from Maharashtra another day. The best part is that you get to pick up these art forms from the regional artists themselves.

As for pottery, their clay is chemical-free, so it's eco-friendly and completely safe to use. For theatre, apart from classes for adults, they even have workshops for kids where they can learn the basics, and towards the end, you can even attend the final screening (that's bound to be fun!). To sign up for a class, simply reach out to them. They are flexible with their membership options - you can sign up for one class, go for an hourly membership or avail of their monthly package - it's up to you.