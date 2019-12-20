Check Out Wok Monk For Some Yum Pan-Asian Delicacies!

Wok Monk is an all-new Pan-Asian restaurant in Jayanagar which opened up recently. A well-established brand from Chennai, this is their first outlet in Bangalore. It's a pretty spacious restaurant located in Hotel Kandi Tree. Their menu comprises of Chinese, Thai, Burmese and Indonesian cuisine. If you're looking to try a unique drink, I would highly recommend their Cendol Champion, which is a Southeast Asian delicacy made with coconut milk, palm sugar and a mix of mung bean jelly. Their food is delicious and the portions are good. We tried, * The Manchow Soup is so good that it will soothe your soul. There's an array of Dumplings and Satays to pick and choose from, and there are plenty of options in appetizers as well. The Dry Chilli Basil Chicken is a winner and a must-try! * The combination of Wok Monk Rice with Chicken Nam Prik Pao is brilliant. The chicken is perfectly cooked in all those delightful and flavourful sauces making it perfect. Dessert Lovers should certainly try their Fried Ice Cream, in which butterscotch ice cream is dipped in a coconut batter and then deep-fried. It is then topped with caramel sauce and nougat. A sinfully divine dessert to end your meal. The service is warm and prompt and the menu is reasonably priced which makes your dining experience worthwhile. Thus, Wok Monk gets a thumbs up.