New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and if you have don't plan to rage it and pretend that you're 17, we feel you. No need to traverse the city to hit up that party and certainly no need to get stuck in traffic while doing so. Not sure how to celebrate the new year, without the drama? Boy have we got just the right new year plans for you. And you don't even need to dress up for most of them. And for some, you don't even need to be in town! So for all you Humbugs (which, by the way, we fully approve of), here are some fun things to do, to ring in 2020, quietly and with just the right amount of revelry that will let you wake up without a hangover in the New Year!
Things To Do This New Year's Eve That Is NOT A PARTY!
Sign Up For A Staycation
Instead of simply Netflixing and chilling at your humble abode, we recommend a getaway that doesn’t take you away from Bangalore. Plan a staycation and you can cosy up in the lover’s nest, of your choice, while you count down to the New Year. If you are planning on a big extravagant gesture and want to treat yourself, then, The Oberoi is an excellent choice. Or you could enjoy the Spanish-Mangalorean villa with an open shower in the terrace right here in Koramangala called Casabianca. For those of you on a shoestring budget, Namma Adda in Chamrajpet or an Airbnb will work splendidly.
Watch The Sun Set On 2019
Say goodbye to 2019 by catching a spectacular sunset at the Hebbal Lake, one of the city’s most serene spots. Or perhaps you want to stay in town at Sankey Tank and Ulsoor Lake. Then, head out for a long drive or check into a resort (like this one) that’s not far away from the city. Or pick from these, especially if you're with fam. They are less than 50kms from town. For those of you who insist on an adventure, at the break of dawn, catch the sunrise at Nandi Hills or at the peak of these hiking trails. See, the best new year plans are ones that lead you to nature!
Cosy Up With Bae
Prefer a cosier setting? Then, whisk your love for a meal to remember. Bangalore is dotted with romantic restaurants (you can take a cue from this list that is sure to be dolled up for the special occasion. Order up an indulgent meal, in a gorgeous setting, and you are sure to get the good lovin’ on New Year’s Eve. If they are not sold out, we suggest that you book yourself at either Grasshopper or The Bricklane Grill. Looking for something fun and healthy, head to Om Made Cafe for the romantic view and great food and enjoy the new year eve with bae. Feasting with loved ones is the best way to celebrate the New Year if you ask us!
- Price for two: ₹ 5000
Pamper Yourself
Had a rough year so don't want to do anything but vegetate? Great plan! Look and feel bright as a daisy as you, (and your partner/pal/fam), welcome 2020. The best way to achieve that dazzling look is to check yourself into a spa in town. Spas, often, offer couples packages where you and the beloved can get pampered to no end. Or going solo is great too! You could choose The Palms Spa as an option in the city for its calming vibes, and stellar massages. Or escape to a slice of serenity at the Angsana Spa or Guhantara on the outskirts to get away from the crowds.
Rent Out A Movie Theatre
This one is our favourite this year! Bring out the gang, and do exactly what you'd do at home, but on a bigger scale. And with a massive screen! With a whopping 135-inch screen, a pro-level Dolby Atmos sound system for that theatre experience and 13 seats for you and your crew to fill up, this space is up for rent for a show lasting 3.5 hours. Pick any movie that the squad wants, and then go around watching each one's favourite. If it's available online on streaming platforms, naturally. Take your own food (copious amounts of popcorn to start with) and then sit back and relax. Read more about it here.
Play Games At This Resort
If you want to leave the world behind and indulge in a day of unadulterated fun, check into Area 83. Located off Bannerghatta Road, the expansive property lets you do everything from paintball to bubble soccer. Best of all, you can play foosball. Not just any foosball though. You and your squad turn into the players making it human foosball! Giant swings and human slingshots also get your heart pumping. But if you want a moment of serenity, you can go kayaking on the waters of the gorgeous lake on the property. Read more about it here.
- Upwards: ₹ 1653
Escape From An...Escape Room
If you want to round up the squad without having to get drunk and spend too much money, pick a slot (or two) at live escape rooms across the city. The Amazing Escape in Indiranagar is great if you want realistic and scary scenarios, while the Escape Room in Koramangala is another favourite. We also love getting away from the Pentagram Killer at Talk To The Hand in Jayanagar. Also, they have laser tag, so it's a double whammy win! Or if you like climbing, check out these places in the city.
Comments (0)