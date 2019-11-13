Things To Do This New Year's Eve That Is NOT A PARTY!

New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and if you have don't plan to rage it and pretend that you're 17, we feel you. No need to traverse the city to hit up that party and certainly no need to get stuck in traffic while doing so. Not sure how to celebrate the new year, without the drama? Boy have we got just the right new year plans for you. And you don't even need to dress up for most of them. And for some, you don't even need to be in town! So for all you Humbugs (which, by the way, we fully approve of), here are some fun things to do, to ring in 2020, quietly and with just the right amount of revelry that will let you wake up without a hangover in the New Year!