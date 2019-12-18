Kodambakkam

Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Sekar Emporium

Looking For The Right Place For Budget Shopping? We Found Just The One For You
Kodambakkam
Event Venues
Event Venues

Maadi Spaces

There's A New Event Space In Kodambakkam You Must Check Out!
Kodambakkam
Handicrafts Stores
Handicrafts Stores

CraftsNeed

This Store In Kodambakkam Is Taking DIY To The Next Level
Kodambakkam
Boutiques
Boutiques

Shambavi Boutique

Own A Piece Of Textile Heritage In Your Wardrobe With This Boutique
Kodambakkam
Boutiques
Boutiques

Krishi Designing & Tailoring

Customise Your Wardrobe With Fab Embroidery And Hand Painted Designs From This Shop
Kodambakkam
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops

Samskruthi Home Food

Get Your Dose Of Desi Ghee At This Homemade Snacks Store In Kodambakkam
Kodambakkam
Handicrafts Stores
Handicrafts Stores

Punjab Handloom World

Calling All Handloom Geeks To This Punjabi Store In Kodambakkam
Kodambakkam
Book Stores
Book Stores

Maran Book Centre

Reality Or Fantasy? A Book Lover's Paradise At This Store In Kodambakkam
Kodambakkam
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Amudham Juice Shop

Fruit Juice Infused With Tender Coconut Instead Of Water, This Juice Shop Has Whacky Combinations!
Kodambakkam
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Kokkarakko

Try 63 Dishes As Part Of The Virundhu At This New Restaurant!
Kodambakkam
Bars
Bars

Take 2 - Cine City Hotel

This New Cinema Themed Resto Bar Has Opened In Kodambakkam & We Have All The Deets
Kodambakkam
Music & Dance Academies
Music & Dance Academies

The Swingers

Hip-Hop, Zumba Or Get Moves Like Jagger At This Popular Dance Studio
Kodambakkam
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Shru's Eternity

This Chennai Brand Can Customise Kalamkari Prints On Cotton, Silk & Any Kind Of Saree
Kodambakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Maggevala

We Found A Maggi Paradise In Kodambakkam With Over 35 Tasty, Curly Versions
Kodambakkam
Bars
Bars

Big Bang Theory - Bar & Kitchen - Brown Star Hotel

This Resto-Bar Is Perfect For A Big Bang Evening!
Kodambakkam
Book Stores
Book Stores

Kumaran Old Book Stall

Bury Your Noses In Books From One Of The Oldest Book Stalls In The City
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Studio Daksh

Customised Jackets And Designer Sarees, This Label Makes You Look And Feel Different
Electronics
Electronics

Mercy Electronics

Can't Make It To Ritchie Street? Just Hop Over To Mercy Electronics
Vadapalani
Musical Instrument Stores
Musical Instrument Stores

Sabari Musicals

Learn The Art Of Music With Premium Instruments From This Shop In Vadapalani
Vadapalani
Accessories
Accessories

The Jute Palace

We Found Our Love For Bags In The Jute Palace
Choolaimedu
Accessories
Accessories

Right Choice

Bottle Pouches To Travel Bags, Buy The Best Just Bags At This Store
Choolaimedu
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops

Mithai Mandir

Dhokla, Paratha And Ghee: Gorge On All Kinds Of Yum Gujju Food On This One Giant Thali
Vadapalani
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Barbeque Nation

Table Top Grills & A Live Kulfi Counter, Why We Love Barbeque Nation
Vadapalani
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Tandoori Chai

This Kiosk In Vadapalani Sure Knows How To Put On A Show With Its Tandoori Chai
Vadapalani
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Boutique World

Unleash Your Inner Ranveer Singh With Funky Casuals At This Store In Arumbakkam
Arumbakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Pizza Deli

SO Cheesy Garlic Bread & Pork Pizza At 2 AM? This Eatery Is All For It!
Nungambakkam
Boutiques
Boutiques

Pinky'z Studio

Attention Brides! This Designer Boutique Will Make Your Really Excited About Your Big Day
Nungambakkam
Boutiques
Boutiques

Studio Thari

This Studio Will Make You Fall For Handloom Weaves All Over Again!
Mambalam
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

DANDY

Men, Score Jack & Jones Denims & Zara Shirts For Less, At This Export Surplus Store
Choolaimedu
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Hotspot Menswear

Floral Shirts And Suede Loafers - This Menswear Store In Arumbakkam is Lit AF!
Arumbakkam
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Hotel Junior Kuppanna

Here's Why Junior Kuppanna Is Still Legendary When It Comes To Chettinad Cuisine
T.Nagar
Electronics
Electronics

CeX

Buy, Sell And Recycle Second-Hand Electronics At This Store For Great Deals
Anna Nagar West
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Froststicks

Chennai's First Popsicle Shop Is Now Open And We Have All The Fruity & Frosty Details!
Vadapalani
Cafes
Cafes

Chai Kings

Find Comfort In Rainy Days By Ordering Hot Chai & Snacks From This Eatery
T.Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Taco Bell

Tacos And Burritos - Here's Why Taco Bell Remains Our Favourite For Mexican Food
Vadapalani
