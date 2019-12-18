Explore
Kodambakkam
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kodambakkam
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Boutiques
Home Décor Stores
Dessert Parlours
Accessories
Food Stores
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Sekar Emporium
Looking For The Right Place For Budget Shopping? We Found Just The One For You
Kodambakkam
Event Venues
Event Venues
Maadi Spaces
There's A New Event Space In Kodambakkam You Must Check Out!
Kodambakkam
Handicrafts Stores
Handicrafts Stores
CraftsNeed
This Store In Kodambakkam Is Taking DIY To The Next Level
Kodambakkam
Boutiques
Boutiques
Shambavi Boutique
Own A Piece Of Textile Heritage In Your Wardrobe With This Boutique
Kodambakkam
Boutiques
Boutiques
Krishi Designing & Tailoring
Customise Your Wardrobe With Fab Embroidery And Hand Painted Designs From This Shop
Kodambakkam
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Samskruthi Home Food
Get Your Dose Of Desi Ghee At This Homemade Snacks Store In Kodambakkam
Kodambakkam
Handicrafts Stores
Handicrafts Stores
Punjab Handloom World
Calling All Handloom Geeks To This Punjabi Store In Kodambakkam
Kodambakkam
Book Stores
Book Stores
Maran Book Centre
Reality Or Fantasy? A Book Lover's Paradise At This Store In Kodambakkam
Kodambakkam
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Amudham Juice Shop
Fruit Juice Infused With Tender Coconut Instead Of Water, This Juice Shop Has Whacky Combinations!
Kodambakkam
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Kokkarakko
Try 63 Dishes As Part Of The Virundhu At This New Restaurant!
Kodambakkam
Bars
Bars
Take 2 - Cine City Hotel
This New Cinema Themed Resto Bar Has Opened In Kodambakkam & We Have All The Deets
Kodambakkam
Music & Dance Academies
Music & Dance Academies
The Swingers
Hip-Hop, Zumba Or Get Moves Like Jagger At This Popular Dance Studio
Kodambakkam
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Shru's Eternity
This Chennai Brand Can Customise Kalamkari Prints On Cotton, Silk & Any Kind Of Saree
Kodambakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Maggevala
We Found A Maggi Paradise In Kodambakkam With Over 35 Tasty, Curly Versions
Kodambakkam
Bars
Bars
Big Bang Theory - Bar & Kitchen - Brown Star Hotel
This Resto-Bar Is Perfect For A Big Bang Evening!
Kodambakkam
Book Stores
Book Stores
Kumaran Old Book Stall
Bury Your Noses In Books From One Of The Oldest Book Stalls In The City
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Studio Daksh
Customised Jackets And Designer Sarees, This Label Makes You Look And Feel Different
Electronics
Electronics
Mercy Electronics
Can't Make It To Ritchie Street? Just Hop Over To Mercy Electronics
Vadapalani
Musical Instrument Stores
Musical Instrument Stores
Sabari Musicals
Learn The Art Of Music With Premium Instruments From This Shop In Vadapalani
Vadapalani
Accessories
Accessories
The Jute Palace
We Found Our Love For Bags In The Jute Palace
Choolaimedu
Accessories
Accessories
Right Choice
Bottle Pouches To Travel Bags, Buy The Best Just Bags At This Store
Choolaimedu
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Mithai Mandir
Dhokla, Paratha And Ghee: Gorge On All Kinds Of Yum Gujju Food On This One Giant Thali
Vadapalani
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Barbeque Nation
Table Top Grills & A Live Kulfi Counter, Why We Love Barbeque Nation
Vadapalani
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Tandoori Chai
This Kiosk In Vadapalani Sure Knows How To Put On A Show With Its Tandoori Chai
Vadapalani
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Boutique World
Unleash Your Inner Ranveer Singh With Funky Casuals At This Store In Arumbakkam
Arumbakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Pizza Deli
SO Cheesy Garlic Bread & Pork Pizza At 2 AM? This Eatery Is All For It!
Nungambakkam
Boutiques
Boutiques
Pinky'z Studio
Attention Brides! This Designer Boutique Will Make Your Really Excited About Your Big Day
Nungambakkam
Boutiques
Boutiques
Studio Thari
This Studio Will Make You Fall For Handloom Weaves All Over Again!
Mambalam
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
DANDY
Men, Score Jack & Jones Denims & Zara Shirts For Less, At This Export Surplus Store
Choolaimedu
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Hotspot Menswear
Floral Shirts And Suede Loafers - This Menswear Store In Arumbakkam is Lit AF!
Arumbakkam
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hotel Junior Kuppanna
Here's Why Junior Kuppanna Is Still Legendary When It Comes To Chettinad Cuisine
T.Nagar
Electronics
Electronics
CeX
Buy, Sell And Recycle Second-Hand Electronics At This Store For Great Deals
Anna Nagar West
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Froststicks
Chennai's First Popsicle Shop Is Now Open And We Have All The Fruity & Frosty Details!
Vadapalani
Cafes
Cafes
Chai Kings
Find Comfort In Rainy Days By Ordering Hot Chai & Snacks From This Eatery
T.Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Taco Bell
Tacos And Burritos - Here's Why Taco Bell Remains Our Favourite For Mexican Food
Vadapalani
