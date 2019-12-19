Bury Your Noses In Books From One Of The Oldest Book Stalls In The City

Ever wondered how many books can fit inside a hole in the wall? We found out. Kumaran Old Book Stall in Kodambakkam is your one-stop-shop for any title under the sun. Although looking for a book inside is like looking for a needle in a haystack, be sure that you will find what you are looking for here.

With books piled to the ceiling, you may find it a little difficult to move around the store, especially if there are more than two people inside. What pulled us in was their exclusive collection of titles authored by our favourite childrens’ author Enid Blyton. From titles like ‘The Magic Faraway Tree’ to ‘Mallory Towers’ we got nostalgic and refused to leave the place.

Kumaran Old Book Stall also keeps a huge collection of Tamil digests and books along with old comic books in English and Tamil. We found comics from the year 2000 for just about INR 150. They have a Tinkle comics collection too and also keep Ben 10 comics. Kumaran Old Book Stall further houses old school and college textbooks of all subjects, so feel free to hit the books here to clear any doubts or learn something new.