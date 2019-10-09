There's A New Event Space In Kodambakkam You Must Check Out!

While strolling in Kodambakkam, we found a spacious event venue called Maadi Spaces. Although centrally located, the ambience here is soothing, with a fully air-conditioned hall. Located on the 3rd floor of Kumaran A/C hall, this place is open on all days of the week from 6 am to 10 pm.

Maadi Spaces also comes with a breezy, rooftop lawn that can be used for hosting small scale events. Functioning both as a creative events venue as well as a performance venue, this place has already hosted a musical workshop, oil painting workshop, kids art and craft workshop and even soap carving workshops. They've even hosted a stage play and storytelling session recently. The open-air space is particularly loved by kids.

Maadi Spaces also has a small room that can accommodate about 10-12 people for a more intimate event set up. The hall offers a seating capacity of about 60 people (for a table and chair arrangement). Rentals start from about INR 999 per hour for all bookings and are inclusive of AC, tables, chairs and water. They even have tie-ups with caterers.