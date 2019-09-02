This Store In Kodambakkam Is Taking DIY To The Next Level

This one's for all you artsy fingers. Crafts Need in Kodambakkam is a paradise you wouldn't want to leave fosho. We found tools for everything you need to make from clay to fondant. They even keep paper quilling sets that make for some really cool and fancy gift or greeting cards. Buy some awesome paper flowers and scrap books here for under INR 200.

Design your own jewellery with cute charms and chains from Crafts Need. They even offer little wire cutters and pliers that you can use to make some fab pieces. They even have all sorts of beads and paint that you can customise your master pieces with. If you are really willing to go the distance, then you can use their paper bead making kits to make your own beads too. You must also check out their resin embellishments that you can use to amp up your style and rock that DIY look.

While there, you must check-out their Decoupage kits that come in mandala and floral designs. We fell in love with their Bob and Betty Decoupage collection and we just had to grab some for ourselves. You can also check out the laser cut wood cut outs here that come in pretty butterfly designs and work well as gift tags or name cards. They even have some really cute laser cut wooden frames that we can picture using for those team bride and team groom invites!